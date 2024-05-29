Football rumours: Casemiro’s time at Old Trafford drawing to a close

What the papers say

Casemiro‘s time at Old Trafford is reportedly nearing its end. The Sun – citing Portuguese outlet Goal – says the Manchester United midfielder and club chiefs are expected to mutually agree to part ways, with Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiya leading the chase for his signature. The development comes after the 32-year-old Brazil captain was said to be “hurt” by manager Erik ten Hag’s decision to drop him for the FA Cup final.

Fabricio Bruno could be on his way to West Ham (Nick Potts/PA)

The Guardian reports West Ham have agreed to buy Flamengo defender Fabricio Bruno. According to the paper, the deal is for £12.5million plus £2.5m in add-ons and is the first signing since Julen Lopetegui was confirmed as head coach of the Premier League club last week.

And the Daily Mirror reports Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are preparing a move for 22-year-old Gent defender Archie Brown, who has recently made a name for himself in Belgium.

Social media round-up

🚨⚪️ Rodrygo, not planning to leave Real Madrid as he’s super happy at the club and no changes are expected at all. Those close to Rodrygo confirm plan to continue at Real, happy with the club’s strategy. That’s why he signed new deal until 2028 with €1B clause months ago. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/eJtVUQZ7bj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2024

Harry Maguire set for Man Utd talks with England star desperate to stay – regardless of who the manager is | @CharlieWyett https://t.co/Q40kGxKDXU pic.twitter.com/H64aKMRYum — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 28, 2024

Players to watch

Joao Felix was on loan at Chelsea in 2023 (Nick Potts/PA)

Joao Felix: Spanish outlet Sport says Barcelona could bring the Atletico Madrid forward back to the Nou Camp for a second loan spell.

Sepp Van Den Berg: Liverpool have placed a £20m valuation on the defender, according to The Athletic.