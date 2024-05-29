Lewis Koumas leads uncapped trio in squad as Wales look to the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Koumas leads uncapped trio in squad as Wales look to the future

By Press Association
Lewis Koumas, pictured being congratulated by Jurgen Klopp after scoring on his Liverpool debut in February, is in line to win his first Wales cap next week (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool striker Lewis Koumas has received his first senior Wales call for next week’s friendlies against Gibraltar and Slovakia.

Koumas has been named in a 25-man squad alongside fellow uncapped youngsters Charlie Crew and Fin Stevens.

But veteran goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and skipper Aaron Ramsey are among a list of absentees that also include David Brooks, Harry Wilson and Neco Williams.

“We’ve got to look to the future,” said Wales manager Rob Page, selecting his first squad since the disappointment of missing out on Euro 2024 after losing a penalty shoot-out to Poland in March.

“The games that we’ve got give us an opportunity to develop some of these younger players and expose them to the environment.

“They’ll get a taste of it so come September when we play the Nations League, and come next year when the World Cup qualifiers start, they’ve already had a taste of that experience.”

Koumas’ introduction is one that will excite Wales fans following his breakthrough at Anfield during the second half of last season.

The 18-year-old forward, son of former Wales midfielder Jason, scored on his Liverpool debut against Southampton in the FA Cup and was on the bench at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea.

Wales v Lithuania – UEFA Euro U21 Championship – Qualifying – Group I – Rodney Parade
Lewis Koumas scored a winning goal on his Wales Under-21 debut in March (David Davies/PA)

Koumas also marked his Wales Under-21 debut in March with the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Lithuania.

Chester-born Koumas is joined by 17-year-old midfielder Crew who has yet to make his debut in senior football, but was in several Leeds matchday squads towards the end of the season.

Full-back Stevens, 21, was sent out on loan by Brentford last term and made 34 league appearances in helping Oxford win promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

Page said: “How can I ignore it when he (Koumas) has done what he has done for Liverpool in the first team?

“It’s the same with Charlie, who has been part of the Leeds squad.

Aaron Ramsey
Wales captain Aaron Ramsey will miss the friendlies against Gibraltar and Slovakia after an injury-hit season at Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)

“He couldn’t come on our EFL camp because the Leeds manager Daniel Farke thinks that much of him that he’s been in and around the first team.

“It would be foolish of me not to get these two lads up.”

Wales play Gibraltar at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal on June 6 before meeting Slovakia in Trnava three days later.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies is again set to captain Wales in the absence of midfielder Ramsey, who suffered an injury-plagued season after returning to Cardiff last summer.

Squad: D Ward (Leicester), A Davies (Sheff Utd), T King (Wolves), C Roberts (Leeds, on loan from Burnley), F Stevens (Oxford, on loan from Brentford), J Rodon (Leeds, on loan from Tottenham), C Mepham (Bournemouth), B Cabango (Swansea), J Low (Wycombe), B Davies (Tottenham), J DaSilva (Coventry), E Ampadu (Leeds), J James (Birmingham), J Sheehan (Bolton), C Savage (Reading), C Crew (Leeds), W Burns (Ipswich), B Johnson (Tottenham), R Colwill (Cardiff), D James (Leeds), R Matondo (Rangers), N Broadhead (Ipswich), K Moore (Ipswich, on loan from Bournemouth), L Cullen (Swansea), L Koumas (Liverpool).