Roy Keane ‘in shock’ after being ‘headbutted’ through doors, court told

By Press Association
Football pundit Roy Keane told a court he was left ‘in shock’ after being allegedly ‘headbutted’ through doors during a Premier League match (James Manning/PA)
Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has told a court he was left “in shock” after being allegedly “headbutted” through doors during a Premier League football match.

Scott Law, 43, of Waltham Abbey, Essex, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of common assault.

The assault by beating charge relates to an incident at Emirates Stadium on September 3 last year, following Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United, where ex-Ireland international Keane was working as a pundit.

The 52-year-old told Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday that the incident happened when he and fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards were walking down for the final match analysis.

Roy Keane court case
Football pundit Roy Keane said the incident left him ‘in shock’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

“There was lots of noise and shouting, as you would expect at a football match,” he said.

“I was just walking and, before I knew it, I was hit. I felt the contact and fell back through some doors.

“I was absolutely not expecting it. The only way I can describe it is that I was in shock. I didn’t expect it to happen, not when I was in my workplace.”

Footage was posted on social media of Mr Richards stepping in to calm an apparent confrontation.

On this, Mr Keane told the court: “Micah then gets hold of someone. He was just trying to get a grip of him and make sure he didn’t run off.

“I was saying ‘Call the police’. For about 15 or 20 seconds Micah was holding him up against a wall (to stop) him getting away.”

Law then fled the scene after Mr Richards lost his grip, the court heard, before the two pundits headed pitch-side to give their post-match analysis.

Mr Keane added: “We missed the final two goals but that was the least of my worries.”

He claims to have suffered bruising on his chest and arms as a result of the incident.

Scott Law court case
Scott Law (centre) has pleaded not guilty to a charge of common assault (James Manning/PA)

A video played to the court showed Law, an Arsenal fan, turning to the Sky Sports broadcast box after VAR ruled out a goal for Manchester United.

He then appeared to leave his seat before making his way to the club level, where he crossed paths with Mr Keane.

According to the prosecution, Law then made his way to a life area where he delivered a “forceful headbutt” to Keane’s chest.

The defendant then fled the scene but was arrested the following day, it was said.

Law told officers in a prepared statement that Keane had “approached him in an aggressive manner” which caused him to throw his head back in self-defence.

But Simon Jones KC, prosecuting, said: “Self-defence has no place in this case and there is simply no justification for the defendant’s violence. (He was) clearly the aggressor and his claims of moving to a pre-emptive stroke lack credibility.”

The trial continues and is expected to conclude on Friday.