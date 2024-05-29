Carlos Alcaraz looks far from his best in French Open second round victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carlos Alcaraz looks far from his best in French Open second round victory

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz needed four sets to beat Jesper de Jong (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz needed four sets to beat Jesper de Jong (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Carlos Alcaraz laboured to a second-round victory over Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong in a match that raised more questions about his chances of lasting the course at the French Open.

The Spanish third seed and reigning Wimbledon champion, who has been battling a forearm injury for two months, needed four sets to see off the world number 176.

The warning signs were there when Alcaraz, once again wearing a support sleeve on his right arm, was broken in his first service game.

He quickly recovered that break and took the first two sets, but the forehand was definitely lacking its usual whip and power.

That was to take nothing away from De Jong, who was playing well above his ranking despite struggling physically himself.

Indeed, Britain’s Jack Draper may feel a little better about his surprise defeat to De Jong in the first round after the 23-year-old broke Alcaraz twice on the way to taking the third set.

But De Jong was visibly tiring in the fourth set despite forcing another early break of serve.

Carlos Alcaraz fought his way into the third round
Carlos Alcaraz fought his way into the third round (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

He was unable to hold on to his own serve, sprinkling in too many double faults as Alcaraz got over the line 6-3 6-4 2-6 6-2 in just over three hours.

“I prefer not to spend too much time on the court, I want to be in good shape for the next round but every match is different,” Alcaraz said.

“It’s good for me to get the rhythm, but I prefer to spend less hours on court.

“Jesper showed that the ranking doesn’t matter. I’m sure that he is going to break the top 100.”

Alcaraz will face either American Sebastian Korda or South Korean Kwon Soon-woo in the third round.

Korda was 5-4 up in the first set when the Paris rain once again began to fall, and play on the outside courts was eventually suspended for the day.

Earlier, Greek ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas won the battle of the one-handed backhands, beating Germany’s Daniel Altmaier 6-3 6-2 6-7 (2) 6-4.