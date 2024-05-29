Steve Clarke urges Scotland to ‘create a bit of history’ at Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Clarke urges Scotland to ‘create a bit of history’ at Euro 2024

By Press Association
Steve Clarke is optimistic about Scotland’s Euro prospects (Adam Davy/PA)
Steve Clarke is optimistic about Scotland’s Euro prospects (Adam Davy/PA)

Steve Clarke challenged his Scotland squad to “create a bit of history” at Euro 2024 as they met up on Wednesday to prepare for the tournament.

The Scots kick off the continental showpiece in Germany against the host nation in Munich on June 14 before facing Switzerland in Cologne and Hungary in Stuttgart.

They will train in Glasgow over the next few days and then fly out to Portugal to face Gibraltar in a friendly on Monday prior to hosting Finland next Friday, a week ahead of the tournament opener.

Clarke is hoping that by the time the event begins, his team will be ready to enter uncharted territory by making it to the knockout phase of a major tournament for the first time.

Steve Clarke
Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad have met up ahead of the tournament (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“This squad have been fantastic for me and fantastic for their country and now they have a chance to create a bit of history, so let’s see if we can do that,” he told STV.

“We will need top level performances against good teams, we are going to have to play to our maximum in the three group games.

“I believe if we play to our maximum and we get the right amount of football luck, that you need sometimes, I believe we can do it, so that is something for us to aim for.”

The Scots are heading to their second consecutive Euros and Clarke is optimistic that his team will be better equipped than they were at the last tournament in 2021 when they took only one point from three matches against Czech Republic, England and Croatia.

“At the last tournament we maybe expected too much and didn’t get what we wanted,” he continued.

“We are going into this one with pretty much the same core squad so I’m excited to see how much we have improved.

“Hopefully we can go to Germany and show everybody that we have improved.

“Most of the boys have experience of tournament football and will know more about what to expect going into this one, so hopefully we can see the fruits of our work over the last three years since Euro 2020.”