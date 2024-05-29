Vincent Kompany excited to be part of ‘wonderful future’ for Bayern Munich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vincent Kompany excited to be part of ‘wonderful future’ for Bayern Munich

By Press Association
Bayern Munich have announced the appointment of ex-Burnley manager Vincent Kompany as their new head coach on a three-year deal (Tim Markland/PA)
Vincent Kompany has called it a “privilege” and an “honour” to manage Bayern Munich after he swapped relegated Burnley for the Bundesliga giants.

The former Manchester City captain has signed a three-year contract at the Allianz Arena to become the shock replacement for Thomas Tuchel.

Kompany had led Burnley back to the Premier League but failed to keep them in the top flight as the were immediately relegated back to the second tier.

Despite that, the 38-year-old has landed one of the elite jobs in European club football and will now be tasked with returning Bayern to the top of the German game.

Having won 11 league titles in a row, Bayern were well beaten by unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen last season, ultimately finishing third in the Bundesliga while also losing in the Champions League semi-final to Real Madrid after being dumped out of the DFB-Pokal by lower-league Saarbrucken.

“First of all it is a privilege, it is an honour,” Kompany said after being confirmed as Bayern boss.

“I am excited. My feeling, my energy is really positive and I’m looking forward to working with the players and the staff and hopefully giving everything that the fans want to see from the club.

“I’m really looking forward to being here, the club has a wonderful history but also a wonderful future and I want to be a part of that so hopefully many dreams in the Allianz Arena.”

Ex-Belgium defender Kompany started his managerial career at Anderlecht before taking over at Turf Moor in 2022.

He led the Clarets to the Sky Bet Championship title in his first season but was unable to retain Premier League status as Burnley were relegated with 24 points having won just five league games all season.

“I see FC Bayern as an institution,” Kompany continued.

“What I am looking most forward to is the simple things, working with the players, working with the people inside the building, creating something that is described as a team, very simple things and I don’t think you have to make it more complicated than this, after that the rest will follow.

“I think if you stand for something you have to stand for something that is close to who you are as a person.

“I grew up on the streets of Brussels so we love the ball, we are creating and I love players who are brave on the ball but always I was also a very aggressive player and so I like the team to be aggressive, I like the team to be brave in being aggressive and that is what suits my personality.”

Former Fulham manager Scott Parker (right) and ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard have both been linked to the Burnley post
As Kompany looks to the future with Bayern, Burnley are now looking for their next manager as they target a return to the top-flight.

Kompany only signed a new five-year deal at Burnley last summer and Bayern have reportedly paid around 12million Euros to get their man.

The likes of former England internationals Frank Lampard and Scott Parker have been linked with the vacancy at Turf Moor, alongside ex-PSV Eindhoven head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy.