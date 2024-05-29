Nat Sciver-Brunt steals the show as England beat Pakistan to seal ODI series win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Nat Sciver-Brunt steals the show as England beat Pakistan to seal ODI series win

By Press Association
Nat Sciver-Brunt struck a ton (John Walton/PA)
Nat Sciver-Brunt struck a ton (John Walton/PA)

Nat Sciver-Brunt starred with bat and ball as her eye-catching unbeaten century set England on the way to an emphatic one-day international win over Pakistan.

Having hit a fantastic 124 not out off just 117 balls, Sciver-Brunt then took two for 11 at Chelmsford to give the hosts a 2-0 series win.

Her knock was part of a mammoth total of 302 for five, with Maia Bouchier (34) and Dani Wyatt (44) also adding telling scores.

Sciver-Brunt stole the show with 14 fours and two sixes before helping to restrict the visitors to 124 as they fell well short of a record run-chase.

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone also starred, taking three for 15 to become the fastest woman to reach 100 ODI wickets.

Lauren Bell claimed the wickets of openers Sadaf Shamas and Sidra Ameen with Sciver-Brunt snaffling Muneeba Ali as she top-scored with 47.

Aliya Riaz (36) was the only other contribution of note for Pakistan, who failed to win any of their white-ball matches during the tour.

This was the best England display of the series, having won the opener by 37 runs before the second game at Taunton was rained off with less than seven overs played.