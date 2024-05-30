Messi goal not enough as Inter Miami suffer 3-1 loss to Atlanta United

Lionel Messi’s 11th goal of the season was not enough for Inter Miami as The Herons went down 3-1 to Atlanta United on Wednesday night.

Determined to keep their 10-match winning streak going, Inter dominated possession in the first half but were unable to capitalise on multiple chances.

Saba Lobjanidze took first blood for Atlanta just before half-time and extended the lead in the 59th minute.

Messi struck back almost immediately, the Argentinian’s shot beating two defenders before sneaking just inside the right post, barely escaping the clutches of Atlanta goalkeeper Josh Cohen.

An equaliser eluded the hosts however, Jamal Thiare’s 73rd-minute goal ultimately giving Atlanta enough breathing room to hold on for their first win in nine games.

Inter Miami play St Louis on Saturday before the Copa America commences on June 20.