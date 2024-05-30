Red Bull becomes Leeds’ shirt sponsor after buying minority stake in club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Red Bull becomes Leeds’ shirt sponsor after buying minority stake in club

By Press Association
Leeds have a new sponsor (Richard Sellers/PA)
Leeds have a new sponsor (Richard Sellers/PA)

Red Bull has bought a minority stake in Leeds and will become their principal shirt sponsor next season.

The global soft drink company has added the Championship outfit to its large portfolio of football clubs with the investment which sees it join existing owners 49ers Enterprises.

While Red Bull’s logo will be on the front of the men’s and women’s first-team kits, the club’s name or Elland Road stadium will not change.

“I am thrilled that Red Bull is joining us to build a bright future for Leeds United and shares our deep respect for this truly special club,” United chairman Paraag Marathe said.

“As chairman, our consortium of investment partners will be invaluable to me as we approach this important moment for the club, now and into the future.

“Red Bull’s addition is a historic milestone that will further empower the club to reach its full competitive potential.”

Leeds become the sixth football club that Red Bull is involved with around the world, joining RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls, RB Bragantino and RB Brazil.

  1. RB Leipzig
  2. Red Bull Salzburg
  3. New York Red Bulls
  4. RB Bragantino
  5. RB Brazil
  6. Leeds

Red Bull chief executive of corporate projects and investments Oliver Mintzlaff said: “We are delighted to be an important element and partner of Leeds United.

“A club that is certainly one of the biggest in England and has a rich and successful history.

“The ambition to bring Leeds United back to the Premier League and establish themselves in the best football league in the world fits very well with Red Bull.”

Leeds will spend a second season back in the Championship after they lost the play-off final to Southampton last Sunday.