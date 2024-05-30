Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina join Iga Swiatek in French Open third round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina join Iga Swiatek in French Open third round

By Press Association
Aryna Sabalenka, pictured, beat Moyuka Uchijima (Aurelien Morissard/AP)
Aryna Sabalenka, pictured, beat Moyuka Uchijima (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Iga Swiatek’s main rivals for the French Open title eased into the third round a day after the Pole’s epic tussle with Naomi Osaka.

While world number one and defending champion Swiatek had to come from 5-2 down in the third set and save a match point against an inspired Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina enjoyed relatively stress-free passages.

Second seed Sabalenka, who has reached the semi-finals of her last six grand-slam events, dispatched Japanese world number 83 Moyuka Uchijima 6-2 6-2.

Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek
Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek played their part in an epic on Wednesday night (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

The Belarussian admits she does not watch much tennis herself, but like everyone else at Roland Garros she was glued to Wednesday’s dramatic showdown.

“I watched yesterday. Yeah, it was just incredible to see Naomi back on the top level,” said Salalenka.

“She played really great tennis, and it was incredible to see Iga save that match. Yeah, it was great-level match.”

Sabalenka will face her good friend Paula Badosa, who came from a set down to beat Yulia Putintseva, in round three.

“It’s always tough to play your friend, your really best friend on tour, I would say,” she added.

“It’s always tough, but we know how to manage that. We know how to separate court and life.

“So it’s always a great battle, great fight against her. I always enjoy playing against her. So we kind of, like, we’re good to separate things.”

Former Wimbledon champion Rybakina, seeded fourth, defeated Dutch world number 50 Arantxa Rus 6-3 6-4.