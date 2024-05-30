I want to win – Jude Bellingham hoping for Champions League and Euro 2024 glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I want to win – Jude Bellingham hoping for Champions League and Euro 2024 glory

By Press Association
Jude Bellingham is looking to end the campaign with a bang (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jude Bellingham is determined to help Real Madrid and England become kings of the continent as the midfielder looks to end a remarkable season on the highest of highs.

The 20-year-old has flourished since last summer swapping Germany for Spain, where he recently won LaLiga and was crowned the competition’s best player.

Bellingham is now looking to end a dream first campaign with Madrid by beating former club Borussia Dortmund in Saturday’s Champions League final at Wembley.

All eyes will be on Bellingham this weekend, especially as the pinnacle of European club football is swiftly followed by England going for continental glory at Euro 2024.

“For me the benchmark has always been winning trophies,” Bellingham said.

“Playing well and scoring goals for club and country. I want to win and that has always been my mindset from the very first day.

“Off the pitch inspiring the future of the game and being a role model is something that is becoming more important to me – I see the impact I can have.”

Jude Bellingham is a McDonald’s Fun Football ambassador (McDonald’s Fun Football/handout)

Bellingham – who was speaking in his role as an ambassador for McDonald’s Fun Football, the largest free grassroots participation programme in the UK for children aged 5-11 – wants to help the next generation as well as win trophies.

He says major tournaments like this summer’s Euros provide the perfect platform for young people to fall in love with football, making it all the more important for England to succeed in Germany.

“I think they’re huge,” said Bellingham, who idolised Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard as a kid.

Jude Bellingham has won 29 England caps and is heading to his third major tournament
Bellingham, right, has won 29 England caps and is heading to his third major tournament (John Walton/PA)

“That’s the thing growing up, everyone remembers a tournament or a certain game, most likely the big tournaments, those which made them fall in love with football or want to go out and play themselves.

“As England players that’s the responsibility we and I have now, whether we like it or not.

“And I think that’s why it’s important that as a country and as a team, we make a good account of ourselves on the big stage and make people proud to be English and proud to want to play football in this country.”