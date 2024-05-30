James Bisgrove to step down as Rangers chief executive

Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove is stepping down after accepting a new football role in the Middle East, the club have announced.

The 39-year-old initially joined Gers as their head of marketing and commercial before being promoted to CEO last summer in the wake of Stewart Robertson’s departure.

Bisgrove oversaw the appointment of manager Philippe Clement as Michael Beale’s successor last autumn.

John Bennett will assume the role of executive chairman on an interim basis “to ensure continuity and support to the wider executive team as they focus on executing our plans for the summer, both on and off the pitch”, the club said.

Rangers announce departure of CEO, James Bisgrove, after five years with the club. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 30, 2024

“I would like to thank James for the work he has done at the club over the last five years as commercial and marketing director and latterly as our CEO,” Bennett told Rangers’ website.

“Our commercial revenues grew significantly under James’ leadership, while in the last year he was an integral part of the off-field restructuring the club has implemented.

“The executive team James helped shape has firmly established itself and I fully expect its momentum to be uninterrupted.

“We wish James every success with his new role.”