Home Sport

Luke Littler relishes following his heroes by playing at Madison Square Garden

By Press Association
Luke Littler is ready to grace the Madison Square Garden stage (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luke Littler is loving the chance to follow in the footsteps of some of his heroes by playing at Madison Square Garden this weekend.

The 17-year-old, fresh from winning the Premier League last week, is the star of the show at the US Darts Masters in New York.

A big boxing and UFC fan, Littler is thrilled at playing at the famous venue in the heart of Manhattan.

“So many athletes and superstars have performed there and now we’re going to be there. I can’t wait, it’s so exciting,” said Littler.

“We just keep going on this rollercoaster journey. We keep travelling to these amazing places like New York and I’m just enjoying the ride at the moment.

“Darts has gone worldwide. I know the US Masters has been going for quite a few years now and it’s just good to increase the popularity of the sport in the (United) States.”

Littler’s victory in the Premier League at the O2 in London last week saw him become the youngest ever PDC major champion and he is ready to achieve much more.

“I know there’s still a lot of darts to be played in my career, but I’m just enjoying the experience right now,” added Littler, who plays Matt Campbell in Friday’s first round.

“I’m just taking everything in my stride – from the World Championship to Bahrain, to the European Tour and now the Premier League, I’m just a 17-year-old boy who is enjoying his darts!

“Maybe in a few years time I’ll look back and see what I achieved as a teenager, but at the minute I’m just focused on what’s ahead.

“I would love to win everything. That’s probably my goal, to win every major competition in the PDC and then potentially build on that.”

Under normal circumstances world champion and world number one Luke Humphries would be the star attraction.

Humphries, who lost to Littler in the Premier League final last week, is keen to get back in the winners’ circle.

“This is a tournament I would love to win,” he said, having been drawn against David Cameron in the opening round.

“Madison Square Garden is such an iconic venue, so it would be really special to add this title to my mantelpiece.

“We have a lot to play for over the next two to three months so I want to get back to winning ways and this is the title out of all the World Series events that I’d love to lift.”

Defending champion Michael Van Gerwen plays Danny Lauby, while Michael Smith takes on namesake Jeff and Nathan Aspinall is drawn against Stowe Buntz.

Rob Cross, Peter Wright and Gerwyn Price are also in action.