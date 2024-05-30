French Open day five: Novak Djokovic races to win over Roberto Carballes Baena

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

French Open day five: Novak Djokovic races to win over Roberto Carballes Baena

By Press Association
Novak Djokovic raced into round three (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Novak Djokovic raced into round three (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Novak Djokovic looked more like his old self as he dropped just seven games in beating Roberto Carballes Baena.

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina joined Iga Swiatek in the third round with straightforward wins.

And, French Open bosses banned booze to clamp down on unruly behaviour from spectators after David Goffin had chewing gum spat at him.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day five at Roland Garros.

Picture of the day

France Tennis French Open
The ever-expressive Aryna Sabalenka (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Match of the day

For the second round running, Sebastian Ofner overturned a two-set deficit to win in five.

Shock of the day

Danielle Collins had won 20 of her last 22 matches including tournament wins in Miami and Charleston. So the American 11th seed was a surprise second-round casualty against Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic.

Quote of the day

Non-quote of the day

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Ten – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
You say it best, when you say nothing at all, Elena Rybakina (John Walton/PA)

Rybakina gave a series of tetchy answers to questions from reporters after her first-round win on Tuesday. The 24-year-old did not speak to the media after beating Arantxa Rus on Thursday. Not because she refused, but because not one of the 600-or so journalists in attendance asked to talk to her.

Fallen seeds

Jeļena Ostapenko (9), Danielle Collins (11), Katerina Siniakova (32).

Who’s up next?

France Tennis French Open
Carlos Alcaraz headlines day six (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Carlos Alcaraz continues his bid for a first Roland Garros title against American Sebastian Korda in the night session. Swiatek is back in action against Marie Bouzkova. And if the weather finally starts to behave, we may see Andy Murray and Dan Evans in doubles action.