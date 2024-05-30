Mark Wood claims two wickets on white-ball return as England chase 158

England need to chase 158 to clinch a 2-0 victory in the rain-affected Vitality T20 international series with Pakistan after Mark Wood claimed two wickets on his return to white-ball cricket.

A fine team bowling display helped England dismiss Pakistan for 157 with Adil Rashid the pick of the attack with two for 27 on a night where Wood and Jofra Archer bowled in tandem for the first time in 15 months.

Babar Azam had got Pakistan off to a strong start with 36 at the top of the order, but Archer claimed his wicket and it sparked a collapse which allowed fellow pace bowler Wood to return to take two for 35 on his first white-ball outing since the 50-over World Cup in November.

A familiar scene greeted both teams at the Kia Oval with more wet weather in the air, but the rain did not last long and play started on time at 6.30pm.

Jos Buttler was back after he missed Tuesday’s washout in Cardiff to be at the birth of his third child and elected to bowl first, which enabled speed merchants Archer and Wood to be unleashed.

While both pace bowlers hit top speed from the outset – with Wood able to clock 96mph from his fourth ball – Pakistan’s openers claimed the upper-hand in the powerplay.

Babar flicked away his first delivery for four before Muhammad Rizwan crunched back-to-back boundaries off Wood.

Spin was introduced after five overs, but Babar launched Moeen Ali into the stand for the first six of the night.

The fifty partnership followed when Babar slashed away successive fours off Archer before the fit-again England quick had the last laugh.

Shaheen Afridi was bowled by England’s Liam Livingstone (Adam Davy/PA)

Archer deceived Babar with a slower delivery, which the Pakistan captain could only steer into the hands of Rashid at the short third field position.

It opened the door for England and a beauty from Rashid bowled Rizwan through the gate for 23 as Pakistan went from 59 without loss to 65 for two.

Rashid continued to be in the thick of the action after he put down a tough chance off Liam Livingstone to give Usman Khan a life, but he made amends when Fakhar Zaman skied Moeen high up in the air and departed for nine.

Shadab Khan played on to give Rashid another scalp in the next over with Pakistan reduced to 84 for four at the halfway stage.

Rain had returned in south London but play carried on and it presented Wood with the chance to brilliantly bounce out Azam Khan for a painful five-ball duck.

Even though the delivery was clocked at 88.4mph, it looked quicker and Azam could testify to its speed after it flicked his glove and thudded into the shoulder of Pakistan’s wicketkeeper to enable fellow gloveman Buttler to take a simple catch.

Wood was halted in his tracks, however, when umpires Martin Saggers and Mike Burns decided to take the players off, but the match was able to resume at 7.40pm after a 15-minute delay.

Usman upped the ante upon the restart with Rashid heaved away for six, but his decision to take on Liam Livingstone in the 15th over backfired when he picked out Jordan, who produced a wonderful diving catch at long-on to dismiss the Pakistan number three for 38.

Shaheen Afridi lasted two balls before Livingstone clipped his off stump and it meant the Lancashire all-rounder celebrated the rare feat of a double-wicket maiden in T20 cricket.

While Iftikhar Ahmed delivered some lusty blows, Jordan had his number before Wood returned to bounce out Naseem Shah with a 90mph delivery which will whet the appetite of England fans ahead of next week’s T20 World Cup.