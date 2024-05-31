Football rumours: Manchester United considering move for Trevoh Chalobah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Manchester United considering move for Trevoh Chalobah

By Press Association
Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah (John Walton/PA)
What the papers say

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a move for Chelsea centre-half Trevoh Chalobah. According to The Independent, the Blues would be willing to sell the 24-year-old to meet profit and sustainability rules and United are in need of a central defender following the exit of Raphael Varane.

The Daily Mail says 27-year-old Liverpool duo Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez are being eyed by Saudi Pro League clubs. The departure of Jurgen Klopp and arrival of Arne Slot could trigger changes in Liverpool’s squad, with Saudi clubs said to be willing to break the bank to attract younger players.

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham striker Richarlison (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Another duo that could be on the move are Tottenham’s striker Richarlison and defender Emerson Royal. The Standard reports manager Ange Postecoglou is preparing a major clear out, with Richarlison attracting interest from Saudi Arabia and Royal wanted by AC Milan.

The Daily Mirror says RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is in favour of a summer move to Arsenal.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Aston Villa v Manchester United – Premier League – Villa Park
Mason Greenwood in action for Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

Mason Greenwood: The I reports that Manchester United are considering offering an extension to the 22-year-old striker’s contract.

Armando Broja: Monaco are leading the race for the Chelsea striker, according to L’Equipe.