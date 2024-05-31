Football rumours: Manchester United considering move for Trevoh Chalobah

What the papers say

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a move for Chelsea centre-half Trevoh Chalobah. According to The Independent, the Blues would be willing to sell the 24-year-old to meet profit and sustainability rules and United are in need of a central defender following the exit of Raphael Varane.

The Daily Mail says 27-year-old Liverpool duo Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez are being eyed by Saudi Pro League clubs. The departure of Jurgen Klopp and arrival of Arne Slot could trigger changes in Liverpool’s squad, with Saudi clubs said to be willing to break the bank to attract younger players.

Tottenham striker Richarlison (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Another duo that could be on the move are Tottenham’s striker Richarlison and defender Emerson Royal. The Standard reports manager Ange Postecoglou is preparing a major clear out, with Richarlison attracting interest from Saudi Arabia and Royal wanted by AC Milan.

The Daily Mirror says RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is in favour of a summer move to Arsenal.

Social media round-up

🔴🇬🇪 Metz have activated the buy option to sign Georges Mikautadze from Ajax on permanent deal. Fee will be around €13m, as per Telegraaf. Understand Ajax will also have a percentage on future sale. pic.twitter.com/RbKCq7Ml7B — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2024

Kieran McKenna signs new four-year contract at Ipswich in blow to Man Utdhttps://t.co/A20sXCzJ2T pic.twitter.com/EsZyXdVFKD — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 30, 2024

Players to watch

Mason Greenwood in action for Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

Mason Greenwood: The I reports that Manchester United are considering offering an extension to the 22-year-old striker’s contract.

Armando Broja: Monaco are leading the race for the Chelsea striker, according to L’Equipe.