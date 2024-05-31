Lyndon Dykes suffers injury scare as Scotland prepare for Gibraltar friendly

Scotland face an anxious wait to discover more about the fitness of Lyndon Dykes after the striker was carried off on a stretcher during training.

The leg injury is being assessed by the Scotland medical team two weeks before Steve Clarke’s side kick off Euro 2024 against hosts Germany.

Pictures emerged on social media of the QPR striker, who was preparing for Monday’s friendly against Gibraltar, on the ground with an apparent knee injury before he left the field on a stretcher.

The photographs were taken by a member of the public looking down into the City Stadium, formerly known as Lesser Hampden.

Dykes has scored nine goals across 36 internationals and has often been the focal point of Clarke’s attack.

The 28-year-old former Livingston forward played in all eight of the qualifiers, starting five of them, and scoring once.