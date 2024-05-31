Full remuneration for players who miss training or games over menstrual health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full remuneration for players who miss training or games over menstrual health

By Press Association
Aston Villa manager Carla Ward with her daughter on the pitch (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Players will receive full remuneration if they exercise an entitlement to miss training sessions or matches for menstrual health reasons as one of a host of new regulations for women’s football introduced by FIFA.

The changes to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), which come into effect on Saturday and were unanimously endorsed by the FIFA council earlier this month, build on existing regulations that were first announced by FIFA in November 2020.

The announcement also includes new provision for adoptive parents and non-biological mothers.

While the 2020 reforms, which outlined global minimum labour conditions for players, did include a minimum 14-week maternity leave, it was at the time enshrined for players only.

Coaches will now also be allowed the same, while a minimum of eight weeks’ paid absence have  been granted to female players or coaches who have adopted children aged younger than two, reduced to four weeks for a child between two and four years of age and to two weeks for a child older than four.

Jill Ellis was in charge when the United States won back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019, and adopted her then three-year-old daughter when she was coaching a US college team.

The 57-year-old, who led the Technical Study Group at last summer’s World Cup, said: “(A football career) shouldn’t be exclusive of being a mum or raising a child, it should be inclusive of that.

“If I didn’t have support around me, I wouldn’t have had the ability to do that and maintain my career.

Former US head coach Jill Ellis adopted her daughter while she was coaching at a US college
“I think it’s a big statement. These are big steps and big strides to really normalise the life that we go through as women.

“That’s what we want to provide now at every level, the club level, the national team level – the opportunity for pro players to have the chance to be mums.”

A minimum of eight weeks’ “family leave” can also now be requested by players or coaches who are not the biological mother of their children.

Clubs have under the 2020 regulations been allowed to register a player outside the otherwise specified period to temporarily replace one who had taken maternity leave, an exception that has now been extended to finding stand-ins for players who exercise their rights for adoption or family leave.

Melanie Leupolz returned to Chelsea in January following her maternity leave
Players returning to football after taking pregnancy, adoption or family leave may also be registered outside the appointed periods.

West Ham midfielder Dagny Brynjarsdottir, Everton forward Toni Duggan and Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz are among the Women’s Super League players who have returned to action after giving birth, while in March Arsenal defender Amanda Ilestedt announced she was expecting her first child.

The new rules around menstrual health are designed to ensure players do not fear repercussions for missing out on training or matches due to related issues.

FIFA Chief Football Women’s Officer Dame Sarai Bareman said: “When you’re playing sport for a living, and in a professional environment, we have to factor in that the female menstrual cycle can also impact on your ability to deliver within your role.

“So, it’s important that we protect those that are affected by their menstrual cycles in a way that it doesn’t put at risk their employment situation with their club and, ultimately, their ability to earn money.”

FIFA has outlined the minimum standards, but individual clubs and organisations are welcome to do more.

And while not enforceable, member associations have also been encouraged to provide a “family-friendly” environment for players with children.

Bareman added: “In a World Cup, a player can potentially be away from her family for five or six weeks, and that can have a big toll on the player, mentally, but also on the child.

“Encouraging the member associations to make provision or to allow for those mothers and parents to have the children with them during the camp, during the tournament, is a really important step which will support not only female players but all players in our sport.”