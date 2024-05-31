Liam Livingstone excited by ‘extra edge’ provided by Jofra Archer and Mark Wood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Liam Livingstone excited by ‘extra edge’ provided by Jofra Archer and Mark Wood

By Press Association
Liam Livingstone is excited about England’s T20 World Cup prospects in the Caribbean (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Liam Livingstone is excited about England’s T20 World Cup prospects in the Caribbean (Bradley Collyer/PA)

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone believes pace twins Jofra Archer and Mark Wood can help give them an “extra edge” when they begin their T20 World Cup defence in the Caribbean next week.

Archer and Wood played together for the first time in 15 months on Thursday and impressed at the Kia Oval to help England secure a seven-wicket win and a much-needed 2-0 Vitality T20 international series victory over Pakistan.

Wood clocked 96mph in his first spell before he returned to bounce out Azam Khan and Naseem Shah in devastating fashion, while Archer picked up the key scalp of Babar Azam.

It helped dismiss Pakistan for 157 in south London with Livingstone also in the wickets alongside fellow spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali.

With Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook all able to get valuable time in the middle across the four-match series, despite washouts in Leeds and Cardiff, Livingstone is excited about their chances over the next month.

“A 2-0 victory going into the World Cup is great,” Livingstone reflected.

“I think what was better was what we actually got out of that, especially having Jof and Woody gives us that sort of extra edge that we haven’t had before, which is pretty cool.

“Maybe not for net sessions but certainly for games and it’s great to have both of them.

“I think the group’s in a really good place, ready to go.”

On Wood and Archer, Livingstone continued: “Any team that has them, before you even start the game you feel like you’re one step ahead.

“We know pace can work one of two ways: it can get you wickets and it can go for runs.

“They’re not always just going to blow teams away but I think having those two is a pretty big weapon and CJ (Chris Jordan) has been bowling beautifully as well.

“We feel like we’ve got pretty much all bases covered, which is what you want going into a World Cup.”

Mark Wood and Jofra Archer bring extra pace to England's attack
Mark Wood and Jofra Archer bring extra pace to England’s attack (Mike Egerton/PA)

It is a far cry from England’s dismal defence of their 50-over crown in India last winter, which sparked debate over the positions of captain Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott.

The duo received a strong vote of confidence, especially after they had guided England to victory in the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022 and Livingstone feels the group are in a much better place.

He added: “We won a World Cup in Australia, so I think we had a pretty strong side there but certainly we feel like we’ve got a very good team.

“I think we’re in a much better place than we were six months ago, which is pretty exciting for all of us.”

Livingstone was able to warm up for the World Cup in style at the Kia Oval with a rare double-wicket maiden and revealed he is finally pain-free again after a difficult period with a knee injury.

“It’s not been the most enjoyable 18 months of trying to play with a niggle,” the 30-year-old explained.

“It kind of drains your spirit, drains your enjoyment of cricket. I was in a pretty crap place, shall we say, at the end of the IPL (Indian Premier League). It was kind of getting too much.

“Thankfully, the injection seems to have worked and just being able to play cricket pain-free for the first time in two years is the exciting part for me.

“This series, I came in a lot happier, enjoying my cricket a little bit more and being able to move my feet when I bat also really helps!

“It’s much better. I feel like I’ve got a smile on my face and that’s all that really matters to me.”