On this day in 2012: Brendan Rodgers appointed Liverpool manager

Brendan Rodgers was named Liverpool manager on this day in 2012.

The then-Swansea boss replaced Kenny Dalglish, who had been axed after he failed to guide the club to Champions League qualification.

Rodgers, who had gained promotion with Swansea in 2011, helped the Welsh side to an 11th-place finish in their debut Premier League season before making the switch.

The Northern Irish boss went on to enjoy three seasons at Liverpool, including the 2013-14 campaign where the Reds narrowly missed out on their first Premier League title.

Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Luis Suarez, who was awarded the golden boot after his 31 goals in that campaign, helped Liverpool claim 11 straight victories.

But Rodgers’ title hopes were dented by Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea in a 2-0 defeat at Anfield following a slip by Steven Gerrard just before half-time which allowed Demba Ba to score the opener.

The Reds’ fate was sealed not long after in a match where they threw away a three-goal lead at Crystal Palace to draw 3-3.

Liverpool went on to finish two points behind champions Manchester City.

Rodgers was sacked in 2015 and was replaced by Jurgen Klopp.