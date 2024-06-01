On this day in 2012: Brendan Rodgers appointed Liverpool manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2012: Brendan Rodgers appointed Liverpool manager

By Press Association
Brendan Rodgers was appointed as Liverpool manager on this day in 2012 (Nigel French/PA)
Brendan Rodgers was appointed as Liverpool manager on this day in 2012 (Nigel French/PA)

Brendan Rodgers was named Liverpool manager on this day in 2012.

The then-Swansea boss replaced Kenny Dalglish, who had been axed after he failed to guide the club to Champions League qualification.

Rodgers, who had gained promotion with Swansea in 2011, helped the Welsh side to an 11th-place finish in their debut Premier League season before making the switch.

The Northern Irish boss went on to enjoy three seasons at Liverpool, including the 2013-14 campaign where the Reds narrowly missed out on their first Premier League title.

Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool
Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Luis Suarez, who was awarded the golden boot after his 31 goals in that campaign, helped Liverpool claim 11 straight victories.

But Rodgers’ title hopes were dented by Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea in a 2-0 defeat at Anfield following a slip by Steven Gerrard just before half-time which allowed Demba Ba to score the opener.

The Reds’ fate was sealed not long after in a match where they threw away a three-goal lead at Crystal Palace to draw 3-3.

Liverpool went on to finish two points behind champions Manchester City.

Rodgers was sacked in 2015 and was replaced by Jurgen Klopp.