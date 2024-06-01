WWE fan Luke Littler takes down Matt Campbell with emphatic beating in New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

WWE fan Luke Littler takes down Matt Campbell with emphatic beating in New York

By Press Association
May 31, 2024; New York, NY; Luke Littler during his first round match at the 2024 bet365 US Darts Masters and North American Championships at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/PDC
May 31, 2024; New York, NY; Luke Littler during his first round match at the 2024 bet365 US Darts Masters and North American Championships at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/PDC

Luke Littler said it would “mean the world” to lift the US Darts Masters trophy after he defeated Canadian number one Matt Campbell 6-0 in under 10 minutes on what was a stunning debut in New York.

The 17-year-old recorded a 103.66 average to dispatch Campbell, who he also beat during his record-breaking World Championship campaign, in nine minutes and 52 seconds to cap a fine first competitive showing in the United States.

At the event at Madison Square Garden, Littler was making his first appearance since winning the Premier League title in London on May 23.

Big wrestling fan Littler, whose own ‘Greenlight’ walk-on music was inspired from attending Wrestlemania 33, used Cody Rhodes’ entrance music, having received a message from the undisputed WWE champion on Thursday.

“I couldn’t wait to get on that stage tonight,” said Littler.

“I felt really comfortable and everything just went well. I can’t wait to play tomorrow now.

“With the amount of top athletes that have performed here, it would mean the world to lift this trophy, and hopefully I can go all the way.”

The victory comes just a week after Littler claimed the Premier League title with an 11-7 victory over Luke Humphries at the O2 Arena, winning six of the last eight legs to defeat the world champion.

Next up he will compete for a place in the semi-finals against reigning North American winner Jeff Smith, who beat 2023 world champion Michael Smith 6-1 after he was successful with six of his nine attempts at doubles.

“I absolutely love New York, this city has pretty much adopted me,” said Smith.

“I’m Jeff Smith, I’m not worried about Luke Littler. He’s a generational talent, there’s no doubt about that, but I just have to worry about what I do.

“I’m here with a point to prove, and that’s it. Me reaching the final wasn’t a fluke last year, and I want to come back and compete again.”

Elsewhere, Rob Cross, Nathan Aspinall, Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen and Humphries – who celebrated his engagement to fiancee Kayley in the Big Apple earlier this week – all won.