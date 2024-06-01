777 Partners’ proposed takeover of Everton falls through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
777 Partners’ proposed takeover of Everton falls through

By Press Association
Everton’s proposed takeover with 777 Partners has ended (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton are assessing “all options for the club’s future ownership” after 777 Partners’ proposed takeover fell through.

Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri was tied into a period of exclusivity with the troubled US investment group until May 31 and could not enter into alternative discussions.

But the 777 Partners’ purchase agreement with Blue Heaven Holdings Limited for the sale and purchase of the majority shareholding in the club has now expired.

A club statement read: “Everton Football Club would like to provide the following update to all stakeholders, and particularly its supporters.

“The agreement between 777 Partners and Blue Heaven Holdings Limited for the sale and purchase of the majority shareholding in the club expired today.

“The club’s board of directors recognises the considerable level of financial support 777 Partners has provided the club over recent months and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for this.

“The club will continue to operate as usual, while it works with Blue Heaven Holdings to assess all options for the club’s future ownership.

“The board of directors would like to thank everyone connected to Everton for their patience over recent months and reiterate its commitment to providing further updates when it is appropriate to do so through the club’s official communication channels.”

Moshiri confirmed last week to Everton’s Fan Advisory Board that he had received unsolicited approaches from interested parties, with American businessman John Textor reportedly selling his 40 per cent stake in Crystal Palace with a view to buying the Toffees.

Farhad Moshiri
Farhad Moshiri is Everton’s owner (Peter Byrne/PA)

Asked if he had held talks about buying Everton, Textor told The Athletic: “Yes. With the existing constituents – different groups, different lenders, different equity holders.

“I’ve asked them, ‘Is there a way to solve all this confusion and address everyone’s problems’?

“I’m very open-minded to it but I don’t want to come into a situation where I’m not really welcome.

“I’m watching it but 777 still has a contract. There are people that are close to the club who care a lot about it who are also investing.

“There’s the guy running it who’s still calling the shots. Maybe we’re uniquely positioned to solve a lot of problems for people but we’re just watching it right now because there are other people who already own pieces of that club who also want to figure it out.

“I’m looking at that but it’s quite confusing and some things have to clean up.”

Textor, a tech entrepreneur, bought into Palace for £90million in 2021 and his multi-club network Eagle Football also includes French side Lyon, Botafogo in Brazil and RWD Molenbeek in Belgium.

However, the American said his situation at Palace, where he is unable to secure a majority shareholding, meant it was no longer compatible with their longer-term goals and had therefore instructed Raine Group to find a buyer for his stake.

In a statement to the Financial Times, he said: “Crystal Palace is an independent club. An integrated sporting model, such as ours at Eagle, is simply not a perfect fit.”