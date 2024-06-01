Aryna Sabalenka beats best friend Paula Badosa in straight sets at French Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aryna Sabalenka beats best friend Paula Badosa in straight sets at French Open

By Press Association
Aryna Sabalenka beat Paula Badosa in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)
Aryna Sabalenka beat her best friend Paula Badosa to reach the fourth round of the French Open.

Second seed Sabalenka edged a tight first set against the former world number two, and then ran away with the second to win 7-5 6-1.

The pair embraced warmly at the net, and Sabalenka said: “It’s tough to play your best friend.”

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her victory
Spaniard Badosa clinched the first break early in the opening set courtesy of an outrageous net cord which bounced twice on the top of the net before flopping into Sabalenka’s side of the court.

But Sabalenka cranked up the power and punished a couple of Badosa second serves to haul herself level.

Further breaks were exchanged until 6-5, where suddenly holding serve held the key and Sabalenka managed to do so to take the first set.

The second set did not match the first as Sabalenka raced into a 4-0 lead before wrapping up the victory in an hour and 17 minutes.

Badosa, who slipped out of the top 100 due to chronic injury problems, will now turn her attentions to the mixed doubles with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Sabalenka added: “She is an incredible player coming back after injury. I’m pretty sure she is going to be back on top very soon.

“We are good at separating things. On court we are opponents and I try not to watch in the other side and just trying to focus on myself and bring my best game. It is always tough matches against her.”

Sabalenka was joined in the second week by former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, seeded fourth, who beat Belgium’s Elise Mertens 6-4 6-2.

Rybakina had to pull out of her third-round match at Roland Garros last year through illness, and also withdrew from the Italian Open last month.

When pressed, the 24-year-old did not exactly confirm a clean bill of health.

“I’ve been struggling a bit with sleep, some issues,” she said. “So, of course, I had to skip tournaments. Also allergies and everything. Now I’m feeling pretty well and focused.”

World number 88 Varvara Gracheva kept French hopes alive by beating Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets, while rain once again disrupted play on the outside courts.