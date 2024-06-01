Lyndon Dykes ruled out of Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign by injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lyndon Dykes ruled out of Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign by injury

By Press Association
Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes has been ruled out of Euro 2024 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes has been ruled out of Euro 2024 after sustaining an injury in training.

The 28-year-old QPR forward injured a knee during a session on Friday and scans have revealed he will not be able to feature in his country’s second successive appearance at the tournament.

“Following an injury in training yesterday, Lyndon Dykes has been ruled out of the squad for UEFA Euro 2024,” said a Scottish Football Association statement.

“We’re gutted for you, Lyndon, but know you’ll be back in a Scotland shirt soon. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Dykes’ absence leaves Che Adams and Lawrence Shankland as manager Steve Clarke’s options up front, although he does also have wingers James Forrest and Ben Doak in what is now a 27-man squad.

Clarke must name his final 26 before Friday’s deadline and he may consider Bristol City’s uncapped Tommy Conway, who is in the under-21 squad, or Southampton’s Ross Stewart, who is only just back from long-term injury.

“All the boys are gutted for Lyndon, it’s just a freak thing to happen,” midfielder Ryan Christie told BBC Scotland before Dykes’ withdrawal was announced.

Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes
Lyndon Dykes’ absence leaves Scotland short of options up front (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We’ve had a few injuries already, so it’s frustrating. He’s been off for a while with the Championship (finishing on May 4) and I know how hard he worked on his weeks off to prepare for this tournament.

“It’s just one of those things. There’s not much we can say to him at this point. We’re just trying to get behind him and I’m sure he’ll be supporting us.

“It adds another reason for us to be desperate to do well for him and the rest of the country.”