Cody Gakpo backs new Liverpool boss Arne Slot to keep faith with winning style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Cody Gakpo backs new Liverpool boss Arne Slot to keep faith with winning style

By Press Association
Liverpool paid £9.4million compensation to Feyenoord for the services of new head coach Arne Slot (PA)
Liverpool paid £9.4million compensation to Feyenoord for the services of new head coach Arne Slot (PA)

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo feels Arne Slot’s footballing philosophy makes him an ideal successor to Jurgen Klopp.

Dutchman Slot officially began his Anfield tenure on Saturday following the departure of long-serving manager Klopp.

Reds forward Gakpo, formerly of PSV Eindhoven, played against his compatriot’s AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord sides during his days in the Eredivisie.

Asked whether Slot’s style will be transferrable, Gakpo told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf: “I think so, otherwise the club wouldn’t have appointed him.

“If you talk about neat football and high pressure, with the latter being a very big characteristic of us under Jurgen Klopp, then that is also something we are certainly used to.”

Slot signed a three-year contract to become the Premier League club’s first head coach, rather than manager.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Anfield
Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo played against teams managed by fellow Dutchman Arne Slot during his days in the Eredivisie (Peter Byrne/PA)

He arrives on Merseyside having led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title, Dutch Cup glory and the 2022 Europa Conference League final during his three-year stay in Rotterdam.

The 45-year-old spent the previous season with AZ, finishing second below Ajax on goal difference in a campaign cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have not spoken to him before… (but) I do know that he has always made it very difficult for us at PSV and is known as a very good trainer, of course,” said Netherlands international Gakpo.