Alexander Zverev avoids shock exit to ‘unbelievably dangerous’ Tallon Griekspoor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Alexander Zverev avoids shock exit to ‘unbelievably dangerous’ Tallon Griekspoor

By Press Association
Alexander Zverev came through in five sets (Christophe Ena/AP)
Alexander Zverev came through in five sets (Christophe Ena/AP)

Alexander Zverev came though a five-set marathon to reach the fourth round of the French Open.

The German fourth seed was on the brink of a shock exit after falling a break down in the final set against Dutch world number 26 Tallon Griekspoor.

He cut a frustrated figure as he argued with umpire Marijana Veljovic over a line call after Griekspoor secured the break with a volley.

But Zverev hit back to force a deciding set tie-break and finished with an ace to register a 3-6 9-4 6-2 4-6 7-6 (3) victory.

“Incredible match, incredible player, unbelievably dangerous. I don’t like to play against him. Credit to him,” said Zverev.

It was Zverev’s first match since a trial over domestic abuse allegations against him – which he denies – opened in Berlin on Friday.

Daniil Medvedev wore a pair of black leggings as he won a tight third-round match against Tomas Machac.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, wearing leg protection because of the cold, plays a shot against Tomas Machac
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, wearing leg protection because of the cold, plays a shot against Tomas Machac (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

The Russian fifth seed sported the long-legged Lycra under his shorts and socks in a bid to ward off the chilly Paris temperatures.

He soon warmed to his task, though, wrapping up a 7-6 (4) 7-5 victory on Court Suzanne Lenglen to reach the fourth round.

Machac, who – by contrast – was wearing probably the skimpiest shorts in tennis, did come up with one spectacular piece of improvisation.

A right-handed player, he switched to play two left-handed forehands in a row to secure a break of the Medvedev serve.

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime caused a surprise when he upset American hotshot Ben Shelton.

In a match badly affected by the rain, Auger-Aliassime finished off 15th seed Shelton under the roof on Court Suzanne Lenglen, winning 6-4 6-2 6-1,

Auger-Aliassime, once six in the world but now seeded 21, will face Carlos Alcaraz in round four.