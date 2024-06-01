Best night of my life – Jude Bellingham emotional after Champions League triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best night of my life – Jude Bellingham emotional after Champions League triumph

By Press Association
Jude Bellingham celebrates winning the Champions League (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jude Bellingham celebrates winning the Champions League (Joe Giddens/PA)

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham celebrated the “best night of my life” after winning the Champions League at Wembley with a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old has been a revelation in his first season after leaving Dortmund in the summer and while he did not influence the final as much as he would have liked, it mattered little after goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing in these games,” Bellingham told TNT Sports.

An emotional Jude Bellingham, centre, celebrates Real Madrid's Champions League win
Jude Bellingham shows his emotion after Real Madrid’s Champions League win (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“You go through life and there are so many people who say you can’t do things and days like today remind you why.

“It gets hard at times and you wonder whether it’s worth it but nights like tonight make you realise.

“I was all right until I saw my mum and dad’s face. I can’t put it into words. The best night of my life.

“I think it has to be up there as the perfect season. We missed out on the Copa del Rey, which is the disappointment, but I couldn’t have dreamed of a better season than this. I just can’t believe it.”