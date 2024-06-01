Best night of my life – Jude Bellingham emotional after Champions League triumph

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham celebrated the “best night of my life” after winning the Champions League at Wembley with a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old has been a revelation in his first season after leaving Dortmund in the summer and while he did not influence the final as much as he would have liked, it mattered little after goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing in these games,” Bellingham told TNT Sports.

Jude Bellingham shows his emotion after Real Madrid’s Champions League win (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“You go through life and there are so many people who say you can’t do things and days like today remind you why.

“It gets hard at times and you wonder whether it’s worth it but nights like tonight make you realise.

“I was all right until I saw my mum and dad’s face. I can’t put it into words. The best night of my life.

“I think it has to be up there as the perfect season. We missed out on the Copa del Rey, which is the disappointment, but I couldn’t have dreamed of a better season than this. I just can’t believe it.”