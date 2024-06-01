‘Proper coach’ Carlo Ancelotti earns Jose Mourinho’s praise with Wembley win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

‘Proper coach’ Carlo Ancelotti earns Jose Mourinho’s praise with Wembley win

By Press Association
Carlo Ancelotti celebrates Real Madrid’s Champions League win with his players (Mike Egerton/PA)
Carlo Ancelotti celebrates Real Madrid’s Champions League win with his players (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho praised Carlo Ancelotti for his adaptability as the club won their 15th Champions League title.

Second-best for most of the final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley, late goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior clinched victory.

“When they played against Manchester City (in the semi-final) they thought to beat them they had to change the philosophy,” Mourinho told TNT Sports.

Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho hailed Ancelotti after the game (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Ask Real Madrid fans if they were unhappy to see them change the philosophy against City. Ask Real Madrid fans if they were unhappy with the philosophy in the first half.

“He is not a social media coach, he is a proper coach. He comes from the meritocracy.

“Don’t get me wrong, Edin (Terzic, Dortmund coach) did a great job. Football is not about ifs but if they score a goal in the first half I am pretty sure they win.

“I feel sorry for them because they are a very good team.”

Real are expected to strengthen considerably with the anticipated imminent arrival of Paris St Germain’s France striker Kylian Mbappe.

Mourinho believes that will impact on Jude Bellingham’s ability to get forward as much as he has this season but will also make Real even more formidable.

Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real is expected imminently (PA Wire via DPA)

“Bellingham will score less goals. The system is going to change, the position of Bellingham is going to change,” he added.

“They will play Rodrygo, Mbappe and Vinicius. For me he (Ancelotti) will play with two midfield players and Bellingham behind the three attackers.

“With these guys, Rodrygo, Mbappe and Vinicius – to play against them is hard.”