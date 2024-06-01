Alex De Minaur hopes lucky mascot can follow him to French Open glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Alex De Minaur hopes lucky mascot can follow him to French Open glory

By Press Association
Australia’s Alex De Minaur beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff( Christophe Ena/AP)
Australia’s Alex De Minaur beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff( Christophe Ena/AP)

Australian Alex De Minaur is looking for his new lucky mascot at the French Open.

De Minaur revealed he was cheered on by a young spectator from the first point to the last of his third-round win over Jan-Lennard Struff.

The four-set victory took almost three hours, but was punctuated by a five-hour rain delay.

De Minaur, the boyfriend of Britain’s Katie Boulter said: “That young lad was there from the very first point till the last – with five hours of rain delay.

“He was this little kid that every single change of ends, every single point I won, he was screaming at my face. I’m looking at him and thinking if I was a fan, I would probably be back home, because it was bloody cold out there.

“I just gave him a hug. I was, like, ‘mate’… It was a relief more than anything. It was amazing. I appreciate this kid.

“You know, yeah, the fact that he’s spent 10 hours at the court today in the freezing cold pumping me up, I was happy that I was able to get a win together with him.”

De Minaur later urged his newest fan to get in touch and support him for his next match, against Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev.

The 11th seed wrote on social media: “I need to find the name of this legend!!! Message me on Instagram, I need you for the next round.”