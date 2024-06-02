Messi scores 12th goal of the season as Inter Miami draw with St Louis City

Lionel Messi’s 12th goal of the MLS season was offset by an own goal from Luis Suarez as Inter Miami salvaged a 3-3 draw with St Louis City on Saturday.

A frantic first half saw St Louis take the early lead through midfielder Chris Durkin before Messi equalised in the 25th minute.

He exited the pitch following his goal as he prepares to represent Argentina in the Copa America.

The visitors put their nose in front again in the 41st minute courtesy of former Inter Miami player Indiana Vassilev, but Suarez was able to find the back of the net just before half time to tie the scores again headed into the break.

Suarez’s own goal in the 68th minute looked to be a decisive blow for St Louis, until Jordi Alba tapped in the tying goal in the 85th minute.

Inter Miami currently leads the MLS standings but will be without Messi and potentially Suarez for at least five matches over the Copa America period.