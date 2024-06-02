Fenerbahce welcome Jose Mourinho as new manager

Jose Mourinho is the new manager at Fenerbahce.

The appointment of the Portuguese, sacked by Roma in January, was widely trailed with the club posting a video late on Saturday night in which the 61-year-old said he was expected in Istanbul.

“See you tomorrow at Kadikoy and let’s start our journey together,” he said.

On Sunday the club posted an image on social media featuring an image of former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss Mourinho and the words “The Special One. Welcome to Fenerbahce”.

The Special One 😉 pic.twitter.com/siTZzaCnmj — Fenerbahçe English (@Fenerbahce_EN) June 2, 2024

The club also announced on X that their stadium would be open from 5pm for fans to attend to watch the signing ceremony.

Mourinho was working as a television pundit at the Champions League final at Wembley on Saturday and told Sky Sports about the difficulty the club face trying to qualify for the next season’s competition.

“(It is) hard because we have three rounds of qualifying and in Fenerbahce’s case, eight players are at the Euros and they are not coming for pre-season before the first round,” he said.

“If I go, you know that I like challenges so we are going to fight to be in the Champions League.”