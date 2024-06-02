5 strikers who could replace the injured Lyndon Dykes in Scotland squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 strikers who could replace the injured Lyndon Dykes in Scotland squad

By Press Association
Lyndon Dykes will miss Euro 2024 through injury (Steve Welsh/PA).
The withdrawal of the injured Lyndon Dykes leaves Scotland manager Steve Clarke with only two recognised centre-forwards in his 27-man provisional squad for Euro 2024.

Lawrence Shankland and Che Adams are the only two out-and-out strikers in the party, which must be cut to 26 a week before Euro 2024 kicks off.

Here are five contenders should Clarke decided to call up another attacker:

Tommy Conway

The Bristol City striker is in the Scotland Under-21 squad, who face away games against Turkey and Austria in the coming days. The 21-year-old has scored in each of his past two appearances for Scot Gemmill’s side and hit 12 goals for his club this season, including two against West Ham to knock the Premier League side out of the FA Cup. Conway has pace, power and aerial ability and the Taunton-born forward is committed to the cause – he recently revealed plans to travel to Germany as a fan if he did not make Clarke’s squad.

Ross Stewart

Ross Stewart
Ross Stewart has had injury struggles since facing Ireland two years ago (Brian Lawless/PA)

The former Ross County striker won his first two caps off the bench in June 2022 against Armenia and Republic of Ireland. His international career looked set to take off after hitting 26 goals in his first full season with Sunderland, but he has been injured for the bulk of the past two campaigns. He managed 10 goals in 13 Championship games with Sunderland before rupturing his Achilles. Southampton still signed him in a big-money move, but a hamstring injury confined him to four substitute appearances this season. Two of those were in May, though, and his height could help replace some of the attributes of Dykes.

Kevin Nisbet

Scotland v Czech Republic
Kevin Nisbet in action against Czech Republic at Euro 2020

The Millwall striker played in all three games in the delayed Euro 2020 after scoring against Netherlands in a warm-up but has only made one international appearance since 2021. He missed much of 2022 with a knee injury and, although he soon rediscovered his prolific form with Hibernian, his move to south London has not been an immediate success. The 27-year-old scored five times in his first season in England and has only played once since January because of a hamstring injury.

Ryan Hardie

Ryan Hardie
Ryan Hardie in action for Plymouth (Adam Davy/PA)

The 27-year-old former Rangers and Livingston player has scored more than 60 goals for Plymouth after initially joining on loan from Blackpool in 2020. Hardie, who won 30 caps at youth level, hit 13 goals for Argyle in the Championship last season but did not find the net in his last 12 games as his team narrowly avoided relegation.

Simon Murray

The Ross County forward would be a wildcard but is in form after hitting 23 goals this season, including two in the play-off final against Raith Rovers to help keep his side in the top flight. The 32-year-old former Dundee United and Hibernian forward offers energy, work rate and finishing prowess.