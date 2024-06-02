England boss Gareth Southgate ‘pleased with progress’ of injured Man Utd duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England boss Gareth Southgate ‘pleased with progress’ of injured Man Utd duo

By Press Association
England manager Gareth Southgate during a press conference at Rockliffe Park, County Durham. Picture date: Sunday June 2, 2024.
England boss Gareth Southgate has been “pleased with the progress” Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are making as the Manchester United duo look to prove their fitness for Euro 2024.

The pair missed the Red Devils’ victorious conclusion to a bumpy season through injury but were included in the 33-man training squad taking part in a 10-day pre-tournament camp.

Maguire and Shaw linked up with England early in a bid to prove their fitness as they recover from muscle injuries that have kept them out for a month and three months respectively.

Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire file photo
They are set to miss Monday’s friendly at St James’ Park against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland’s visit to Wembley on Friday but are coming along well along with Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon, who was also absent from training.

“All are progressing well, so we’re pleased with the progress they’ve made,” Southgate said of the trio. “None of them will be involved tomorrow.

“I think Anthony has a good chance to be available for Friday. The other two a bit more unlikely, but we will just see how quickly they can go really.

“Same tomorrow for Bukayo (Saka), probably the same with John Stones. Everybody else will be involved.

“John because he reported a bit later, so he hasn’t worked with us for the number of days so better for him to follow an individual programme for the next couple of days.

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Final – Wembley Stadium
“Bukayo is fine, he’s progressing well but the periodisation we’ve taken from his injury is to rest tomorrow and then he should be available for Friday.”

Kobbie Mainoo, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden have yet to link up with the camp after last weekend’s FA Cup final, while Jude Bellingham will be another later arrival into camp.

The 20-year-old’s dream first season at Real Madrid continued on Saturday as they beat his former club Borussia Dortmund to win the Champions League.

“He’s had a fantastic season,” Southgate said. “To join the biggest club in the world and perform the way he has throughout the season has been an incredible year for him. Absolutely delighted for him to win last night.

“Obviously, Jadon (Sancho) was playing as well on the other side and Jamie (Bynoe-Gittens), so we had players involved on both sides.

“We didn’t have any favourites as such but, yeah, for him to cap that season with winning a Champions League has been a phenomenal year for him. Absolutely delighted for him.”