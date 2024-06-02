Jamie Murray keen for Wimbledon doubles partnership with brother Andy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jamie Murray keen for Wimbledon doubles partnership with brother Andy

By Press Association
Andy Murray, left, and Jamie Murray hope to team up at Wimbledon (Jane Barlow/PA)
Andy Murray, left, and Jamie Murray hope to team up at Wimbledon (Jane Barlow/PA)

Jamie Murray is eager for one last doubles hurrah with brother Andy at Wimbledon.

The Scottish siblings are set to reprise their Davis Cup-winning partnership on home turf this summer.

Two-time Wimbledon singles champion Andy revealed last week that he hoped to team up with his older brother at what is likely to be his final appearance at SW19.

Jamie, left, and Andy Murray celebrate Great Britain's 2015 Davis Cup win
Jamie, left, and Andy Murray won the Davis Cup together in 2015 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jamie Murray, who lost in the French Open second round with New Zealander Michael Venus but is looking for a partner for the grass, said: “It would obviously be really cool to do it.

“I mean it’s something that we probably wanted to do at some point in our career, and maybe now is the only opportunity to do it.

“So maybe it’s a case of now or never, but yeah, we’ll see. We need to figure out what’s going to happen first and then go from there.

“We’ve had some amazing experiences on the court together, particularly in Davis Cup and yeah, I think for us to be able to play at Wimbledon would be really cool and get some good crowd support.”

Jamie Murray, left, and Martina Hingis with their 2017 Wimbledon mixed doubles trophies
Jamie Murray won his second Wimbledon mixed doubles title in 2017 with Martina Hingis (Adam Davy/PA)

The Murrays led Great Britain to Davis Cup glory in 2015 but have not played together competitively since 2019.

Jamie Murray reached the Wimbledon men’s doubles final with John Peers in 2015 and has won the mixed title twice, with Jelena Jankovic in 2007 and Martina Hingis in 2017. Andy won Olympic mixed doubles silver with Laura Robson at London 2012.