Kevin Sinfield pays tribute to ‘great man and wonderful friend’ Rob Burrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kevin Sinfield pays tribute to ‘great man and wonderful friend’ Rob Burrow

By Press Association
Kevin Sinfield (back right) has paid an emotional tribute to his friend Rob Burrow following Burrow’s death at the age of 41 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Kevin Sinfield (back right) has paid an emotional tribute to his friend Rob Burrow following Burrow’s death at the age of 41 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Kevin Sinfield said the world has lost “a great man and a wonderful friend” as he paid an emotional tribute to Rob Burrow following his death at the age of 41.

Sinfield described his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate as a “beacon of hope and inspiration” since his motor neurone disease diagnosis in December 2019.

Leeds announced on Sunday evening that their former scrum-half had died after a four-and-a-half-year battle with the incurable disease.

Sinfield and Burrow raised millions together for charity in a campaign to raise awareness and fund research.

“Today was the day that I hoped would never come,” Sinfield wrote on social media.

“The world has lost a great man and a wonderful friend to so many. You fought so bravely until the end and became a beacon of hope and inspiration, not only for the MND community but for all those who saw and heard your story.

“My love and thoughts go to your beautiful family, Lindsey, Macy, Maya and Jackson, to your parents Geoff and Irene, sisters Joanne and Claire and your wider family and friends.

“You will continue to inspire me every single day. I have lost a dear friend and will never forget the special times we shared both on and off the pitch.

Kevin Sinfield
Rob Burrow alongside wife Lindsey (who ran the half marathon), daughters Macy and Maya and Kevin Sinfield who ran the full marathon all pose for a picture after the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon (Danny Lawson/PA)

“I would always say that you were pound for pound the toughest player I ever played alongside, however, since your diagnosis, you were the toughest and bravest man I have ever met.

“The last four and a half years you showed the world what living and loving looked like and this was always done with the biggest smile on your face.

“I will miss you my little mate. All my love, Kev. X”

Kevin Sinfield
Kevin Sinfield after finishing on The Mall on day seven of the 7 in 7 Challenge in London (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It is estimated that Sinfield has raised more than £8million since beginning a number of gruelling challenges in 2020 to raise money.

In December last year he ran seven ultra-marathons in as many days across seven different cities, crossing the finishing line at The Mall in London after also completing 27-mile routes in Leeds, Cardiff, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dublin and Brighton.

The target was to raise £777,777 and the Motor Neurone Disease Association confirmed that total was exceeded through online and other donations.

Speaking to the crowd after completing his fourth fundraising challenge, Sinfield said: “Fundraising is so important.

“We tried to push how important the money is because that’s the thing that’s going to shift the dial for us. That’s the thing that’s going to get us a cure.

“It’s also the thing that’s going to make sure families are looked after properly. If there’s one thing you leave with today from our team, it’s that.”