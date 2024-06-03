Euro 2024 Q&A – who are the contenders and where to watch the matches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euro 2024 Q&A – who are the contenders and where to watch the matches

By Press Association
Jude Bellingham and Steve Clarke will be hoping England and Scotland enjoy a strong Euro 2024 campaign, while Karen Carney is part of the ITV team covering the event. (Mike Egerton/PA/Jane Barlow/PA/Bradley Collyer/PA)
England and Scotland are among the contenders heading to Germany this summer for Euro 2024.

Here, the PA news agency answers some key questions ahead of the tournament.

Germany are hosts, so does home advantage make them favourites?

Barcelona’s Ilkay Gundogan will captain hosts Germany at Euro 2024
Barcelona’s Ilkay Gundogan will captain hosts Germany at Euro 2024. (Joan Monfort/AP)

Their history and the fact they are hosting the finals will obviously mean Germany are in the conversation for sides who will be favoured to go far in the finals. But things have not been running too smoothly for Die Mannschaft in recent times and there are others who will be considered better shouts to lift the trophy. France and England are shorter odds and are arguably the teams to beat this summer, but the likes of Portugal, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands will fancy their chances, too.

Those are some big teams – that must mean all the best players in Europe will be taking part?

Premier League pair Erling Haaland (left) and Martin Odegaard will not be at the Euros after Norway failed to qualify
Premier League pair Erling Haaland (left) and Martin Odegaard will not be at the Euros after Norway failed to qualify. (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Not quite. Norway finished third in Group A during qualifying meaning Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard miss out. Scandinavian neighbours Sweden also failed to qualify so the likes of Alexander Isak and Dejan Kulusevski will be absent. There are still plenty of the continent’s elite heading to Germany, however, with Haaland the only European player of those nominated for the FIFA Best men’s player award in 2023 to be watching from home.

Is it just all the usual countries vying for glory, then?

Former France defender Willy Sagnol will lead Georgia into their first European Championships
Former France defender Willy Sagnol will lead Georgia into their first European Championships. (Jane Barlow/PA)

While the bigger nations remain the usual suspects, there is some intrigue further down the seedings. Georgia have qualified for the European Championships for the first time and are the only debutants in Germany. Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will be the main threat and, while the majority of the squad are not household names, head coach Willy Sagnol was a World Cup runner-up with France in 2006 and won several major honours during a distinguished playing career. Serbia have qualified for the first time since becoming separated from Montenegro while Albania and Romania also made the grade having failed to reach Euro 2020.

What is the opening game and where will matches be played?

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay will be one of the Scotland players hoping to ruin the opening game for hosts Germany
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay will be one of the Scotland players hoping to ruin the opening game for hosts Germany. (Steve Welsh/PA)

As hosts, Germany will kick off the finals when they face Group A rivals Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 14. Other venues to stage matches include Schalke’s Veltins Arena, Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, home of Eintracht Frankfurt – the Deutsche Bank Park, Volkspark Stadium in Hamburg, Dusseldorf’s Merkur Spiel-Arena, RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, MHP Arena in Stuttgart and RB Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena. The final will take place at Berlin’s Olympiastadion on July 14.

Where can I watch it?

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is among the pundits for ITV Sport this summer
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is among the pundits for ITV Sport this summer. (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Both BBC and ITV will again share the broadcast rights for the finals and the two channels have certainly built up their punditry teams ahead of the event. With almost as much fanfare as the squad announcements themselves, the growing list of names pits the channel’s respective coverage off against each other. Gary Lineker will once again be the lead anchor for the BBC and will be joined by the likes of former England captains Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand, Brentford boss Thomas Frank, ex-West Ham, Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes, recently retired England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 106-capped former England and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard and all-time leading England women’s goalscorer Ellen White. ITV have also pulled out all the stops to compete with their rivals as Mark Pougatch fronts the main coverage alongside names such as Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou, Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl, ex-England internationals Ian Wright and Gary Neville, seven-time Premier League winner Roy Keane, former Scotland midfielder Graeme Souness and retired England Lionesses Eni Aluko and Karen Carney. Scotland’s opener against Germany is on ITV while England’s first outing against Serbia is on BBC One on June 16.