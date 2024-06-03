A statistical look at Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

A statistical look at Euro 2024

By Press Association
Twenty-four teams will compete for the Euro 2024 trophy (Adam Davy/PA)
Twenty-four teams will compete for the Euro 2024 trophy (Adam Davy/PA)

This summer’s European Championship begins on June 14 with hosts Germany seeking a record fourth title.

Here, the PA news agency takes a statistical look at the event.

Germany celebrate with the Euro 96 trophy
Germany share the record of three European Championship wins (PA)

17 – this will be the 17th staging of the Euros.

3 – hosts Germany share the record with Spain for the most titles.

10 – nations to have won the tournament, also including Italy and France twice apiece with one win each for the Soviet Union, Czechoslovakia, the Netherlands, Denmark, Greece and Portugal. Yugoslavia, Belgium and England have also reached the final.

3 – host nations to win the tournament – Spain in 1964, Italy in 1968 and France in 1984. France were also runners-up on home soil in 2016, as were Portugal in 2004.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates victory over Wales in the Euro 2016 semi-final
Cristiano Ronaldo is the European Championship’s record goalscorer (Nick Potts/PA)

14 – Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals for Portugal in European Championship finals tournaments, comfortably an all-time record. Ronaldo is five clear of Michel Platini’s second-ranked tally while the leading active challenger is Platini’s fellow Frenchman Antoine Griezmann on seven.

9 – Platini’s goals all came at the 1984 tournament, making it a record for a single Euros.

8 – hat-tricks at Euros finals, including two for Platini. Spain’s David Villa in 2008 was the last man to achieve the feat.

10 – venues in use for this year’s tournament.

Graphic showing the Euro 2024 Group stage venues
Euro 2024 Group stage venues (PA graphic)

4 – manager Gareth Southgate will take England into a fourth major tournament, having reached a final, a semi-final and a quarter-final in the previous three.

12 – Harry Kane is England’s record major tournament goalscorer, with four at Euro 2020 and eight at World Cups.

26 – players allowed in each nation’s squad, though some such as France and Belgium have named fewer.

1 – Georgia will be making their first appearance at the finals, the only debutant this summer.