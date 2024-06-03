Football rumours: Jadon Sancho could return to Man Utd if Erik ten Hag leaves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Jadon Sancho could return to Man Utd if Erik ten Hag leaves

By Press Association
Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho (Mike Egerton/PA)
Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho (Mike Egerton/PA)

What the papers say

Jadon Sancho is reportedly willing to return to Manchester United but only if manager Erik ten Hag leaves the club this summer, according to the Mirror. Sancho has been on loan at Champions League runners up Borussia Dortmund after falling out with the United manager earlier in the season.

Crystal Palace are interested in Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville if the club fails to hold on to star duo Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, the Mirror reports.

AFC Bournemouth v Swansea City – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Vitality Stadium
Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Telegraph says Newcastle will try to secure the free signing of 25-year-old Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, who was signed for the Cherries by Eddie Howe.

West Ham have moved a step closer to signing 18-year-old Brazilian forward Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras, according to the Times.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Bruno Fernandes: German giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing the 29-year-old Manchester United midfielder, Portuguese outlet O Jogo reports.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal – Premier League – City Ground
Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe (Mike Egerton/PA)

Emile Smith Rowe: Fulham have made the Arsenal midfielder one of their top transfer priorities this summer, with the Telegraph reporting the club could make a bid for 23-year-old early in the transfer period.