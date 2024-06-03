Kylian Mbappe not included in Thierry Henry’s France squad for the Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kylian Mbappe not included in Thierry Henry’s France squad for the Olympics

By Press Association
Kylian Mbappe has not made France’s provisional Olympic squad (Adam Davy/PA)
Thierry Henry suggested Real Madrid have blocked Kylian Mbappe’s inclusion in his provisional Olympic squad but the France boss has not ruled out the striker entirely from this summer’s Games.

Mbappe is widely reported to have signed a deal with the Champions League winners, with his contract at Paris St Germain expiring at the end of the month.

The 25-year-old will be an integral part of France’s Euro 2024 squad but as the Paris Olympics do not fall within a FIFA event window, clubs have the option not to release their players.

“Real Madrid were really straightforward about the Olympics,” Henry, France’s Olympic men’s team coach, told a press conference.

“The last time I received so many rejections was at middle school. There have not even been negotiations. You go, you ask, they say no and you leave.”

But Henry is not taking no for an answer as he has until July 3 to submit his final 22-man squad.

He told the assembled media “not to draw a line” on the presence of Mbappe.

Thierry Henry is in charge

“We do not know what can happen between now and July 3,” he added.

“The list is open for everyone, the door is not closed to anyone.”

In January Mbappe said in an interview posted on the Olympics official site: “The idea of competing at the Games with France would be an extraordinary opportunity.

“It’s actually more of a dream than an opportunity.”

However, in March France coach Didier Deschamps admitted it was “very difficult” for him to take part in the Olympics off the back of Euro 2024.

Henry has named Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta and Lyon’s former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette as two over-23 players but confirmed he would add a third over-age player to the final list.

Mateta’s club-mate Michael Olise and Burnley’s Maxime Esteve have also been included.