Gary Lineker sees Jude Bellingham as key for England at Euro 2024

Former England striker Gary Lineker believes Jude Bellingham is vital to the fortunes of Gareth Southgate’s side at Euro 2024.

He also sees a bright longer-term future for the team and would be “absolutely shocked” if they do not win a major tournament in the next decade.

“Jude is one of the best players in the world right now now and he is still only 20,” Lineker said of Bellingham, who capped a brilliant debut season for Real Madrid by winning the Champions League at the weekend.

“He is incredible. He has bossed Real Madrid and has been their leader this season. He is going to be very important to Gareth and England in the summer. If he shines England will shine.

Gary Lineker believes England are worthy favourites for the Euros (PA)

“I think England are quite rightly the favourites this time around. We often are but probably not deserving to but with this crop of young players I am very confident we will win something.

“Whether it is this tournament – it could be because we will have every chance – but I think we will be very competitive in the the next four or five tournaments.

“I’ll be absolutely shocked if we don’t win at least one of them with this crop of players.”

