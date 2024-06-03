Gary Lineker sees Jude Bellingham as key for England at Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gary Lineker sees Jude Bellingham as key for England at Euro 2024

By Press Association
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League (PA)
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League (PA)

Former England striker Gary Lineker believes Jude Bellingham is vital to the fortunes of Gareth Southgate’s side at Euro 2024.

He also sees a bright longer-term future for the team and would be “absolutely shocked” if they do not win a major tournament in the next decade.

“Jude is one of the best players in the world right now now and he is still only 20,” Lineker said of Bellingham, who capped a brilliant debut season for Real Madrid by winning the Champions League at the weekend.

“He is incredible. He has bossed Real Madrid and has been their leader this season. He is going to be very important to Gareth and England in the summer. If he shines England will shine.

FWA Player of the Year Awards 2024 – Landmark Hotel
Gary Lineker believes England are worthy favourites for the Euros (PA)

“I think England are quite rightly the favourites this time around. We often are but probably not deserving to but with this crop of young players I am very confident we will win something.

“Whether it is this tournament – it could be because we will have every chance – but I think we will be very competitive in the the next four or five tournaments.

“I’ll be absolutely shocked if we don’t win at least one of them with this crop of players.”

:: Walkers ambassador Gary Lineker was speaking after revealing the winners of the No Walkers, No Game competition at the Champions League final