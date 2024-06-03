Aryna Sabalenka joins fellow big guns in French Open quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Aryna Sabalenka joins fellow big guns in French Open quarter-finals

By Press Association
Aryna Sabalenka was too strong for Emma Navarro (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Aryna Sabalenka was too strong for Emma Navarro (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Aryna Sabalenka continued to power her way through the French Open draw by pummelling Emma Navarro to reach the quarter-finals.

The big-hitting Belarusian won 6-2 6-3 and has now dropped only 18 games over her four matches.

Having won the Australian Open, Sabalenka’s record at grand slams this year now reads 11-0, and she has not lost a single set across those 11 matches.

France Tennis French Open
Aryna Sabalenka, right, is congratulated by Emma Navarro (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

American Navarro had beaten Sabalenka at Indian Wells in March, but she was up against it from the start at Roland Garros.

She was broken in the first game of the match, and the second seed wrapped up another comprehensive victory in an hour and nine minutes.

For the first time since last Saturday, the sun was out in Paris and the roof was open on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Sabalenka said: “With the sun out it is definitely more positive. We had a difficult few days last week with the weather, but now the roof is open with beautiful conditions.

“It was a little windy, but I was myself and tried to do my best.

“It was a tough battle. I went into it wanting to fight for every point. I expected long rallies. I had to fight to get the win.

“She is a tough opponent, but I am happy to get through the match.”

Sabalenka will face 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva, who ended French hopes for another year with a 7-5 6-2 win over Varvara Gracheva.

With former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina also progressing, it means the top four seeds are all in the last eight.

Such is their form, it would take something of a major surprise for Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Rybakina not to make up the semi-final line-up.

US Open champion Gauff probably has the toughest draw, against eighth seed Ons Jabeur.

France Tennis French Open
Elena Rybakina beat Elina Svitolina in straight sets (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Fourth seed Rybakina had a tricky looking fourth-round match against Elina Svitolina, but was largely untroubled in a 6-4 6-3 victory.

The 24-year-old from Kazakhstan has not exactly been renowned for her sunny disposition this week, but she said: “It’s nice to have good weather finally and play without the roof.

“The ball flies a bit more – but I think everyone enjoys good weather.”

Rybakina will face Jasmine Paolini, the 12th seed from Italy who is in her first grand slam quarter-final.

Paolini came from a set down to beat unseeded Russian Elina Avanesyan 4-6 6-0 6-1.