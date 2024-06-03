Jose Mourinho makes ‘zero promises’ but ‘dream’ is for Fenerbahce to win title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jose Mourinho makes ‘zero promises’ but ‘dream’ is for Fenerbahce to win title

By Press Association
Jose Mourinho admits he is out of his comfort zone managing Fenerbahce (AP)
Jose Mourinho made no promises as new Fenerbahce coach after admitting he was outside his comfort zone in the Turkish Super Lig.

In a marathon press conference lasting more than 90 minutes – which the Portuguese joked was “the longest of my career” – the two-time Champions League winner accepted his presence in Turkey would bring a new scrutiny.

However, he said despite his trophy-laden history there were no guarantees for the club.

“I have good things and I also have bad things. One of the good bad things is that I bring attention with me so more people in Europe will follow the Turkish league,” he said.

Asked what hope he could offer fans: “Zero promises – but a huge commitment and passion and work and empathy in relation to them.

“No promises but obviously the main target, the main dream is to win the Turkish Super Lig.

“When people look at me they think I did six finals, I won five of them. People think immediately big but I think we have to go step-by-step.

“What is ambition? My house is in London so to have a London club, to fight to be sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, make a miracle and qualify for the Europa League? Is that ambition?

“I love Italy. To have a team where you have to make a miracle to win a European competition and you stay fifth, sixth, seventh, is that ambition?

“Ambition is to play to win, to feel the pressure you have to win every match to be champion. This is the reality of Fenerbahce.

“It means I’m not in my comfort zone.

“To be in Portugal, to be at home, visit my mum every day is that ambition?

“It means I’m not in my comfort zone. The project had an impact on me, now it’s my time to have an impact on the project.”

This season Fenerbahce finished second, three points behind Galatasaray, and have not won the title for 10 years.

But with a summer preparations shortened by Euro 2024, Mourinho knows he is already up against it.

“Qualification (for the Champions League) and the play-offs are going to be hard, especially because we have no time to prepare,” he added.

“I’m going to say something I probably shouldn’t but I wish that our players in the Euros go out early and they have a rest and come to us to train.

“Hopefully we are going to be in the new Champions League. The Europa League gives you more chance of doing something but the main target is to try to play Champions League group stages.”

However, Mourinho, who ruled out moves for former players Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala, said he did not want to dampen the fans’ fervour by asking for patience.

“You cannot teach what doesn’t belong in the culture,” said the 61-year-old, who after more than an hour answering journalists’ questions joked to president Ali Koc he wanted to “beg them to let me have a good lunch and go”.

“I think it is for the president, the board, to be stable, to be patient and to be balanced but not the fans.

“The fans have to be crazy, they have to be demanding and put pressure on us.

Jose Mourinho waves to fans
Mourinho wants to harness the power of the fans (AP)

“If the players cannot cope with the pressure they are not good enough to play for Fenerbahce.

“I want that passion and I want to feel it. I hope we can still score goals in the last minute and I can run to the crowd – I can run still!

“I have to reach the fans’ dreams. If I make them happy I am special. It’s as simple as that.”