Jose Mourinho makes ‘zero promises’ but ‘dream’ is for Fenerbahce to win title

Jose Mourinho made no promises as new Fenerbahce coach after admitting he was outside his comfort zone in the Turkish Super Lig.

In a marathon press conference lasting more than 90 minutes – which the Portuguese joked was “the longest of my career” – the two-time Champions League winner accepted his presence in Turkey would bring a new scrutiny.

However, he said despite his trophy-laden history there were no guarantees for the club.

“I have good things and I also have bad things. One of the good bad things is that I bring attention with me so more people in Europe will follow the Turkish league,” he said.

Asked what hope he could offer fans: “Zero promises – but a huge commitment and passion and work and empathy in relation to them.

“No promises but obviously the main target, the main dream is to win the Turkish Super Lig.

“When people look at me they think I did six finals, I won five of them. People think immediately big but I think we have to go step-by-step.

“What is ambition? My house is in London so to have a London club, to fight to be sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, make a miracle and qualify for the Europa League? Is that ambition?

“I love Italy. To have a team where you have to make a miracle to win a European competition and you stay fifth, sixth, seventh, is that ambition?

“Ambition is to play to win, to feel the pressure you have to win every match to be champion. This is the reality of Fenerbahce.

“It means I’m not in my comfort zone.

“To be in Portugal, to be at home, visit my mum every day is that ambition?

“Ambition is to play to win, to feel the pressure you have to win every match to be champion. This is the reality of Fenerbahce.

“It means I’m not in my comfort zone. The project had an impact on me, now it’s my time to have an impact on the project.”

This season Fenerbahce finished second, three points behind Galatasaray, and have not won the title for 10 years.

But with a summer preparations shortened by Euro 2024, Mourinho knows he is already up against it.

“Qualification (for the Champions League) and the play-offs are going to be hard, especially because we have no time to prepare,” he added.

“I’m going to say something I probably shouldn’t but I wish that our players in the Euros go out early and they have a rest and come to us to train.

“Hopefully we are going to be in the new Champions League. The Europa League gives you more chance of doing something but the main target is to try to play Champions League group stages.”

However, Mourinho, who ruled out moves for former players Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala, said he did not want to dampen the fans’ fervour by asking for patience.

“You cannot teach what doesn’t belong in the culture,” said the 61-year-old, who after more than an hour answering journalists’ questions joked to president Ali Koc he wanted to “beg them to let me have a good lunch and go”.

“I think it is for the president, the board, to be stable, to be patient and to be balanced but not the fans.

“The fans have to be crazy, they have to be demanding and put pressure on us.

Mourinho wants to harness the power of the fans (AP)

“If the players cannot cope with the pressure they are not good enough to play for Fenerbahce.

“I want that passion and I want to feel it. I hope we can still score goals in the last minute and I can run to the crowd – I can run still!

“I have to reach the fans’ dreams. If I make them happy I am special. It’s as simple as that.”