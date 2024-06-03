John O’Shea’s Ireland audition goes on – talking points as Republic face Hungary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

John O’Shea’s Ireland audition goes on – talking points as Republic face Hungary

By Press Association
Republic of Ireland interim head coach John O’Shea is in charge for friendlies against Hungary and Portugal (Niall Carson/PA)
Republic of Ireland interim head coach John O'Shea is in charge for friendlies against Hungary and Portugal (Niall Carson/PA)

John O’Shea will send the Republic of Ireland into friendly battle with Hungary on Tuesday night with one eye on the future despite not knowing if he will have a part to play in it.

The interim boss, who also took charge of March’s fixtures against Belgium and Switzerland, will be at the helm once again as Ireland prepare for the new Nations League campaign, which gets under way against England in September.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the game at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

O’Shea OK?

When the Football Association of Ireland parted company with Stephen Kenny in November last year, the nation eagerly awaited the appointment of his replacement, with England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley leading a list of big-name potential candidates. Nearly seven months on, the wait is ongoing and 118-times-capped defender O’Shea, who was initially ruled out of the race, has been handed a second audition having edged himself into contention.

Going for goals

Robbie Keane scored a record 68 goals in 146 appearances for Republic of Ireland before his retirement from international football in 2016
Robbie Keane scored a record 68 goals in 146 appearances for Republic of Ireland before his retirement from international football in 2016 (Niall Carson/PA)

Since the retirement of record goalscorer Robbie Keane in 2016, Ireland have been far from prolific. With the notable exceptions of James McClean and Jonathan Walters in key qualifiers, successive managers have struggled to find a cutting edge, and the problem has become ever more acute in the last two seasons. Since an impressive 3-0 Nations League win over Scotland in June 2022, the Republic have scored more than once in a game on just four occasions – against minnows Armenia, Latvia and Gibraltar twice – and have failed to find the net in five of their last eight.

New Cannon in the armoury

Brighton teenager Evan Ferguson and Luton striker Chiedozie Ogbene have been at the forefront of recent efforts to make Ireland a more dangerous proposition, but neither is available for the current camp. In their absence, Leicester’s 21-year-old frontman Tom Cannon could be handed a senior debut after helping his club win promotion to the Premier League.

Sliding doors moment for Sammie

Sammie Szmodics (left) made his senior Republic of Ireland debut against Belgium in March
Sammie Szmodics (left) made his senior Republic of Ireland debut against Belgium in March (Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA)

In-form Blackburn striker Sammie Szmodics will hope to line up against Hungary knowing he could have been doing so for the opposition. Szmodics, who made his senior international debut against the Belgians in March, qualifies for the Magyars through his grandfather, but admitted earlier this year that Ireland was always his focus.

Hungry Hungary

Marco Rossi has guided Hungary to the Euro 2024 finals
Marco Rossi has guided Hungary to the Euro 2024 finals (Trenka Attila/PA)

Under Italian head coach Marco Rossi, Hungary have prospered and will play in their second successive European Championship finals this summer. Rossi’s side, which famously beat Euro 2020 runners-up England 4-0 at Molineux in a Nations League fixture in June 2022, qualified as Group G winners ahead of Serbia and will battle it out with Germany, Scotland and Switzerland for a place in the knockout stages.