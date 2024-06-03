Enzo Maresca’s in-tray – winning over the players is key

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Enzo Maresca’s in-tray – winning over the players is key

By Press Association
Enzo Maresca has a significant in-tray waiting for him at Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)
Enzo Maresca has a significant in-tray waiting for him at Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Despite a positive end to the season that saw Chelsea nick a place in the Europa Conference League, the removal of Mauricio Pochettino as manager to be replaced by Enzo Maresca has thrown yet more uncertainty over a club coming off two hugely turbulent years.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the in-tray for Chelsea’s incoming head coach.

Win over the squad

The dismissal of Pochettino caused surprise and dismay amongst the squad as communicated via various players’ social media channels, and in removing the Argentinian the club has lost a coach known for his popularity, man management and skill at working with young players.

The 52-year-old had seemed the perfect fit for communicating with and getting the best out of a callow, inexperienced squad, many of whom were adjusting to living abroad for the first time, and Maresca will need to prove himself equally capable on a personal level if he is to keep the team on their current upward trajectory.

Get Caicedo and Fernandez playing together

Fernandez and Moises Caicedo
Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have rarely looked at their best when side by side in Chelsea’s midfield (John Walton/PA)

Given the record-breaking sums the club paid to acquire them, the midfield pair of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are the nearest thing to undroppable, but it was only once the Argentina World Cup winner was ruled out for the season run-in with a groin problem that his Ecuadorian partner started to thrive.

With Conor Gallagher playing next to him, Caicedo looked far more like the player Chelsea parted with £115m in order to sign from Brighton, as the team closed out the season with five consecutive wins. Finding a way of getting the best out of the club’s two most expensive buys when side by side will be high on Maresca’s list of priorities.

Tighten up the defence

Thiago Silva
Thiago Silva’s departure could further disrupt an already-leaky defence (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Under Pochettino the team conceded more goals than during any season in the Premier League era, and whilst they scored more than in any campaign since they were last champions in 2017 – even outscoring Jose Mourinho’s champions of 2015 – there is a limit to what can realistically be achieved with such a porous defence.

They let in more than twice the number conceded by runners-up Arsenal and 29 more than champions Manchester City, and while injuries meant the manager was rarely able to field a settled back four, the departure of the team’s most experienced defender in Thiago Silva is only likely to add to the potential for chaos at the back next term.

Identify the team’s leaders

With Silva having moved back to Brazil, it will not be easy for the incoming coach to pick out an obvious leadership core within the current squad.

Captain Reece James made limited appearances last season due to injury, as did vice-captain Ben Chilwell, and neither are known for being overly vocal on the pitch. Gallagher wore the armband for much of the season but could yet be sold as the club look to balance the books, leaving a young group that too often looked around for guidance during tougher moments of a difficult campaign and found it lacking.