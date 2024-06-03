Kevin Sinfield ‘pretty heartbroken’ as he pays tribute to ‘superman’ Rob Burrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kevin Sinfield ‘pretty heartbroken’ as he pays tribute to ‘superman’ Rob Burrow

By Press Association
Kevin Sinfield, right, with Rob Burrow (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Kevin Sinfield, right, with Rob Burrow (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Kevin Sinfield said he was “pretty heartbroken” as he paid tribute to his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow, calling him a “superhuman superman”.

The former Leeds Rhinos player and motor neurone disease fundraiser said the loss was “pretty raw still” as he attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds on Monday.

Fighting back tears as he spoke to the BBC, he said: “I wish he could have seen the outpouring of love.

“I think we all lose special people but it’s very, very rare you lose someone who’s so special to so many different people.

“As you can see, it’s pretty raw still.

“He’ll leave a massive hole and I know there will be a lot of people out there who are heartbroken this morning at the news from yesterday.

“What’s really important is Rob Burrow continues to live forever. I’m sure the MND community and everyone who’s supported us previously will make sure that Rob’s name is at the forefront of everything we do going forward.”

Sinfield said Burrow was “a superhuman superman in a game of big, strong athletes”.

Rob Burrow death
Kevin Sinfield during a groundbreaking ceremony at the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

He told the BBC: “Then to come here today and see some of the fruits of Rob’s work, he was so proud of this and we’ve heard they’re going to try and build it in record time now, because that’s what Rob did, he broke records.

“He wanted people to have a better outlook on life, he wanted people to have hope, he wanted to find a cure for this disease.”

Before his death, Burrow had spearheaded a £6.8 million appeal for Leeds Hospitals Charity, where he received care, for a centre for those with MND living in and around the city.

Since Burrow’s death was announced on Sunday evening, the appeal has received more than 1,000 donations.

Sinfield said: “I’m sure there’ll be a big photo of Rob in this building and I’m sure there’ll be some little kids who walk through with parents and grandparents and relatives who ask ‘who’s that’ – and I’m also very, very sure that the answer that they’ll get is ‘he was the legend behind this building’ and that’s some legacy for him to leave.”