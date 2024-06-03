Alex De Minaur roared on by his superfan to beat Daniil Medvedev at French Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex De Minaur roared on by his superfan to beat Daniil Medvedev at French Open

By Press Association
Alex De Minaur (pictured) celebrated after beating Daniil Medvedev (Christophe Ena/AP)
Alex De Minaur (pictured) celebrated after beating Daniil Medvedev (Christophe Ena/AP)

Alex De Minaur was roared on by his young superfan as he upset Daniil Medvedev to reach his first French Open quarter-final.

The Australian had launched an appeal on social media to find the boy who had cheered every point he won throughout his rain-interrupted third-round win over Jan-Lennard Struff.

And the boy was given a front row seat on Court Suzanne Lenglen to watch his hero reach the last eight after a 4-6 6-2 6-1 6-3 victory.

“He’s managed a miracle. I might have to get him on tour week in, week out,” said the 11th seed.

“No, we found him obviously through the beautiful world of social media, we ended up finding him. We got him to the match. He came with his whole crew, with his mates and his coach. It was great to see him out there.

“Again, even on that big court, I could hear him after every single point. It’s a distinctive voice, so it’s great to see.

“He’ll be around. I think he’ll be chilling with me tomorrow in my practice day and of course he’ll be there for the very next match.”

It was a tough afternoon for Russian fifth seed Medvedev, who took the first set handily but needed lengthy treatment on a horrible-looking blister on his foot in the second.

Medvedev refused to blame the issue for his defeat, though.

France Tennis French Open
Daniil Medvedev needed medical attention (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

He said: “No, not at all. I had a blister, it didn’t help me to call the physio, but I had a blister that got a little irritated so needed to take care of it.

“No, Alex played better. To be honest, I’m disappointed to lose, but I don’t have anything to tell myself in a tough way like I was not, I don’t know, good attitude today or I was not fighting till the end.

“I did all of this. He played better. My best was not enough today, so looking forward to next ones.”

The night session provided another late finish as fourth seed Alexander Zverev edged out Danish youngster Holger Rune in five sets.

Their match did not start until 9.30pm after Novak Djokovic’s four-hour 39 minute-win over Francisco ­Cerondolo.

It was not quite a repeat of Djokovic’s 3.07am finish in the early hours of Sunday morning.

But Zverev wrapped up a 4-6 6-1 5-7 7-6 (2) 6-2 victory at 1.40am to book a last-eight meeting with De Minaur.