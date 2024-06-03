Elliot Daly misses England tour but Tom Curry named in 33-man training squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elliot Daly misses England tour but Tom Curry named in 33-man training squad

By Press Association
Tom Curry (left) could be involved but Elliot Daly misses out for England (Peter Cziborra/PA)
Elliot Daly will miss England’s summer tour to Japan and New Zealand but Tom Curry could be involved following his selection in Steve Borthwick’s latest training squad.

Daly has been left out of the 33-man group that will gather for this week’s four-day camp in Surrey due to the forthcoming birth of his first child.

The versatile Saracens back, who covers wing, outside centre and full-back, started four of this year’s Six Nations matches and was picked on the bench for the fifth against Ireland.

Daly joins fellow England regulars Ellis Genge and Ollie Chessum in sitting out the tour after the forwards were ruled out by respective calf and shoulder injuries.

Potentially off-setting their loss is Curry’s successful comeback for Sale in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership play-off defeat at Bath, in which he played 34 minutes in a high-impact cameo off the bench.

It was his first appearance since helping England topple Argentina to finish third at last autumn’s World Cup, his season interrupted by a career-threatening hip injury.

Curry, primarily a flanker but also an option at number eight, is one of Borthwick’s most influential players and the head coach has named him in his training squad at the first available opportunity.

The final touring party is announced next Monday, giving the explosive 25-year-old back row this camp to persuade Borthwick he is ready to take on the All Blacks, despite the lengthy lay-off.

He is joined in the 33 by twin brother Ben as one of seven Sale players to be picked in the wake of their elimination from Premiership title contention.

Sale's Tom Curry (left) during the Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-final
Curry (left) made a successful comeback for Sale in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership play-off defeat at Bath (Ben Whitley/PA)

England captain Jamie George heads a contingent of six Saracens forwards, while veteran props Joe Marler and Dan Cole are included after missing the first camp of the summer last week.

Players from Premiership finalists Northampton and Bath will come into contention once the club season concludes at Twickenham on Saturday.

England face Japan in Tokyo on June 22 before clashing with New Zealand on July 6 and 13.