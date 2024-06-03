Matthew Cross eager to face England again after Scotland’s T20 World Cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matthew Cross eager to face England again after Scotland’s T20 World Cup tie

By Press Association
Matthew Cross wants England to give Scotland more opportunites (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland vice-captain Matthew Cross hopes his side’s T20 World Cup date with England leads to more matches between the nations and is “waiting for the invitation to Lord’s”.

It has been six long years since England last agreed to face their fellow Britons, a famous win for the Scots as they defied cricketing gravity to take a stand-alone one-day international by six runs in Edinburgh.

There has been no offer of repeat in the intervening period, during which the England and Wales Cricket Board has found time in its schedule for two Tests, seven ODIs and a T20 against Ireland.

Scotland celebrating a famous win over England in 2018.
Scotland celebrated a famous win over England in 2018 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Thrown together at last in Barbados, where both sides will kick off their Group B campaign on Tuesday, Cross said it felt “incredible” that they had never before met in the 20-over format and used the occasion to lobby for more chances.

“I think it’s a really exciting opportunity for us as an associate nation to get to play England. Although we’re very close to England, we don’t seem to play them very often,” he said.

“We’ve got great memories from the last time we played them so to get to play them at a World Cup is pretty special. I’m waiting for the invitation to Lord’s to go and play them.

“Hopefully on the back of this maybe we’ll get one, but look this is an awesome opportunity for our guys and really a chance for us to go out and show what we’re all about.”

Cross is one of several survivors from the 2018 match in the Scottish squad, scoring a rapid 48 at the top of the order to set the tone for a day of defiance from the underdogs.

He looks back on that time with fondness and insists there is no reason lightning cannot strike twice.

“It was just such a good day. There was pure emotion after getting across the line,” he said.

“The sun was out in Scotland, there was a full house and the most pleasing thing for me is England played a really good game of cricket as well.

“I think that sometimes gets lost because we won but I think they were exceptional on the day. We were just a little bit better.

“I don’t think anyone’s really been talking about it but it’s there in the back of the memory that we’ve done this before, beaten teams like England, so it’s a confidence booster.

“It takes one or two individuals to have their best day. That’s the sort of the message we send: if you have your best day, we’re going to be pretty close to winning the game.”