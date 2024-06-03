England opener Phil Salt keen to get hands on T20 World Cup once more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England opener Phil Salt keen to get hands on T20 World Cup once more

By Press Association
Phil Salt is hoping to get his hands on the T20 World Cup once again in Barbados (Bradley Collyer/PA)
England opener Phil Salt is looking to bring his story full circle by getting his hands on the T20 World Cup in Barbados – just as he did as a youngster growing up on the island.

Salt’s family lived in the Caribbean hotspot during six of his formative cricketing years and he was in the crowd as a fan, aged around 12, when England won the tournament at the Kensington Oval in 2010.

He still remembers being offered a chance to get up close and personal with the silverware courtesy of then captain Paul Collingwood, a moment that sparked his burgeoning ambitions even further.

Phil Salt was in the stands when England won the 2010 tournament.
Phil Salt was in the stands when England won the 2010 tournament (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Salt will line up at the famous Bridgetown venue for England’s opening match against Scotland and hopes to be back again at the end of the month for the final.

“There’s a bit of a way to go, but that’s absolutely the goal. We’re here to win,” he said.

“This is somewhere I love playing cricket and I love being here. I watched the final here in 2010 and it was pretty special. I think every kid in that crowd would have gone, ‘that’s going to be me one day’, but you never believe it. So now to be here in an England shirt, with the opportunity to do something special in the next month is incredible really.”

Recalling his brief encounter with Collingwood, now an assistant coach with the England Test side, Salt added: “Collie came past up this stand, the Hall and Griffith, where I was sat upstairs watching the final, and he came past with the trophy and said, ‘here – touch it while you can’. So, I got a touch of the trophy that day and that’s the thing that always sticks with me when I think about that day.”

Salt was reunited with the trophy again in Melbourne in 2022, drafted in for the last two games after an injury to Dawid Malan. He did not bat in the semi-final and managed just 10 in the final against Pakistan, but has since progressed from late stand-in to key man.

He hit back-to-back hundreds on England’s previous white-ball trip to the West Indies in December and played a starring role for eventual winners Kolkata Knight Riders in this year’s Indian Premier League.

  • 23 caps
  • 697 runs
  • 166.74 strike-rate
  • 2 centuries
  • 35 sixes

The 27-year-old is now considered one of the most destructive openers on the circuit, a tag he is trying not to get carried away with.

“You like to think that way as an opening batter but the moment you recognise that and start thinking of yourself as the big ‘I am’, I feel like the game’s always going to bite you,” he said.

“I try not to think about anything like that and keep it one ball at a time. I’ve also had a look at where I’m strong, where I’m not, used the analysis, learnt from the coaches and made those movements in my game.

“I can’t put my finger on any one thing, but I feel like there’s maybe a mindset shift and that I want to be the person winning more games for England.”