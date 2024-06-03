A look at how four Euro 2024 hopefuls fared in England’s win over Bosnia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

A look at how four Euro 2024 hopefuls fared in England’s win over Bosnia

By Press Association
England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, right, celebrates after scoring (Owen Humphreys/PA)
England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, right, celebrates after scoring (Owen Humphreys/PA)

England’s build-up to the European Championship got off to the perfect start with a 3-0 win in their friendly against Bosnia at St James’ Park.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the performances of some of the players who are hoping to earn spots in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for the Euros, which begin in just under two weeks.

Cole Palmer

The 22-year-old has been a crucial player for Chelsea this season and is quickly making a case to play a big part at the Euros. Palmer grew into the game and threatened alongside Jarrod Bowen at the beginning of the second half, with the two linking up well on the right of the box. He found the breakthrough for England, sending a cool penalty into the bottom corner.

Eberechi Eze

Looked incredibly confident playing on the left of England’s forward line. The Crystal Palace player provided important bursts of energy going down the flank and got into some good positions with some mazy runs.

Conor Gallagher

An assured performance from the Chelsea midfielder in the centre of the park. Gallagher kept the tempo ticking and became slightly more involved with England’s attack in the second half. He made some good passes and had an effort saved in the second half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

An impressive display from the Liverpool right-back in his audition for a spot in the midfield for England. He hit some brilliant passes throughout the game, including some pin-point cross-field balls. Alexander-Arnold switched back to his native right-back to finish the game and was rewarded with a goal in the 85th minute with a low finish into the bottom corner.